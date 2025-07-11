If you are an autograph hound, do not ask Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers for his John Hancock, as one “fan” learned at the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe.

While he was at the American Century Championship, Rodgers signed autographs and took photos with fans. However, he refused to sign one for what he theorized was an autograph hound. To try and cover their tracks, the autograph hound recalled one of Rodgers' games.

It appears the “fan” wanted Rodgers to sign his ticket from the first game he played in. The game was a Week 5 matchup against the New Orleans Saints, whom the Green Bay Packers blew out 52-3. However, Rodgers, who was in his first year, was still the backup to Brett Favre.

“You remember the score?” Rodgers asked the supposed fan. “Who did we play?”

When the autograph hound said the Saints, Rodgers fired back, “Yeah? Good, it's on the ticket.” The autograph hound then said they could recall the score, which Rodgers was skeptical he “looked that up” ahead of time.

Rodgers then asked if he played in the game. He threw his first pass of his career, completing it for no yards. However, he stumped the fan when asking how many plays — not how many passes he threw — he was in for.

The four-time NFL MVP did not let up there. You can see the expression on his face get more serious. He asked the autograph hound who he threw his lone pass to, which they did not know. “I don't remember like that — I was 16, 20 years ago,” the autograph hound replied.

“I remember,” Rodgers said. “You could look it up, though. Then I would believe you, then I would sign your thing. But since I don't believe you, I'm not gonna sign it.”

Some other fans nearby told them to look up the answer. The “fan” stood their ground, saying, “I mean, I was at the game,” which caused Rodgers to end the conversation by saying, “No, you're an autograph hound. You can't fool me!”

The autograph hound made one last Hail Mary attempt — he told Rodgers that he could personalize the autograph. That is a bold move, since a personalized Aaron Rodgers autograph is worth less than if it weren't. But if they were a true fan as they claimed to be, it wouldn't matter. Either way, it does not appear they secured his autograph.