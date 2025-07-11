Interestingly enough, famous NFL brothers John and Jim Harbaugh were invited to visit President Donald Trump's White House on Thursday, July 10, 2025.

USA Today reports the Harbaugh brothers were seen leaving the West Wing of the White House after meeting with President Trump.

While a White House official confirmed the two met with Trump, they would not conceal what the meeting was about. However, it was the White House that invited the Harbaughs to visit.

Surely, the brothers will be asked about the visit. Perhaps they will explain the reason for heading to Washington, D.C., this week once training camp for their teams begins.

Why were John and Jim Harbaugh at President Donald Trump's White House?

The reason for the visit is unclear. The Harbaugh brothers were invited, so there must have been a reason for the trip. Previously, John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens visited the White House in 2013 after their Super Bowl 47 victory.

However, Barack Obama was the president at the time. Either way, one of the Harbaugh brothers was going to visit the White House. John and the Ravens beat the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl, whom Jim previously coached.

John is still the head coach of the Ravens. He is going into his 18th season as the Ravens' head coach. They are coming off their second straight AFC North win. However, they lost to the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. The Ravens have made it to the playoffs in 12 of the 17 seasons he has coached so far.

Meanwhile, his younger brother, Jim, is going into his second year as the Los Angeles Chargers' coach. He made his return to the NFL after a decade away. In that time, he returned to college football, coaching the Michigan Wolverines from 2015-23, winning a National Championship during that tenure.

Previously, Jim coached the 49ers for four seasons. He had a lot of success with them, leading them to three-straight NFC Championships from 2011-13. His tenure would end after finishing 8-8 in 2014, and he parted ways with the team after the season.

In his first year with the Chargers, the team went 11-6. They finished in second place in the AFC West behind the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chargers would go on to lose to the Houston Texans in the Wild Card Round.