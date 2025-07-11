Tom Brady is not here for the headlines. After a recent report claimed the former NFL quarterback thought actress Sofia Vergara was “too old” for him, his team made one thing very clear, per NYPost.

Tom never said, nor would he ever say, anything like this,” a rep told Us Weekly on July 10. “It is pure fiction.” That statement came quickly after People first addressed the rumor, which had already taken off across social media.

The buzz started after Vergara posted pictures from a weekend aboard Ritz-Carlton’s new superyacht, Luminara. One photo showed the America’s Got Talent judge seated beside Brady and Colombian artist J Balvin. “What a perfect weekend full of surprises,” she wrote on Instagram, tagging the yacht line and several friends who joined the getaway.

That single post set the stage for plenty of speculation, and Page Six added fuel to the fire. According to the outlet, sources described the vibe between Brady and Vergara as flirty and fun. One insider even claimed the seven-time Super Bowl champion asked to move seats just to sit next to her at dinner.

With neither star commenting directly on the romance talk, fans are left to guess if this was just a friendly weekend or something more. But it’s clear the two have chemistry, and the timing aligns for both of them. Vergara finalized her divorce from Joe Manganiello in 2023, while Brady has remained single following his split from Gisele Bündchen.

During a Today show appearance in May, Vergara laid out what she’s looking for in a partner. “I want somebody that loves me, somebody that’s tall and handsome,” she said. “I want somebody that has as much money as me or more, because if not, it’s a nightmare. They end up resenting me. I want somebody fun. I need fun in my life.”

At 47, Tom Brady might just be the man who fits the description.

One thing is certain. His camp is not letting false narratives slide, especially when it comes to ageist assumptions about women like Vergara.

More Celebrity News
John and Jim Harbuagh, who visited President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday, July 10, 2025.
Donald Trump mysteriously invites John, Jim Harbaugh to White HouseAndrew Korpan ·
Jake Paul, who believes he is banned from the company, the brother of WWE Superstar Logan Paul, after his boxing match against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.
Why Jake Paul is convinced he is ‘banned’ from WWEAndrew Korpan ·
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who denied an autograph hound a signature at the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe.
Aaron Rodgers outsmarts ‘autograph hound’ at American Century ChampionshipAndrew Korpan ·
LiAngelo Ball Rashida Nicole
LiAngelo Ball files for divorce following Rashida Nicole’s pregnancy announcementAutumn Hawkins ·
JJ McCarthy Katya Kuropas
JJ McCarthy’s fiancée shares photos of magical baby showerAutumn Hawkins ·
Bronny James Parker Whitfield
Bronny James raves about girlfriend Parker Whitfield’s photosAutumn Hawkins ·