Tom Brady is not here for the headlines. After a recent report claimed the former NFL quarterback thought actress Sofia Vergara was “too old” for him, his team made one thing very clear, per NYPost.

“Tom never said, nor would he ever say, anything like this,” a rep told Us Weekly on July 10. “It is pure fiction.” That statement came quickly after People first addressed the rumor, which had already taken off across social media.

Sofía Vergara stuns in new photo enjoying her 53rd birthday in Sardinia. pic.twitter.com/7TwrxEammX — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) July 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

The buzz started after Vergara posted pictures from a weekend aboard Ritz-Carlton’s new superyacht, Luminara. One photo showed the America’s Got Talent judge seated beside Brady and Colombian artist J Balvin. “What a perfect weekend full of surprises,” she wrote on Instagram, tagging the yacht line and several friends who joined the getaway.

That single post set the stage for plenty of speculation, and Page Six added fuel to the fire. According to the outlet, sources described the vibe between Brady and Vergara as flirty and fun. One insider even claimed the seven-time Super Bowl champion asked to move seats just to sit next to her at dinner.

With neither star commenting directly on the romance talk, fans are left to guess if this was just a friendly weekend or something more. But it’s clear the two have chemistry, and the timing aligns for both of them. Vergara finalized her divorce from Joe Manganiello in 2023, while Brady has remained single following his split from Gisele Bündchen.

During a Today show appearance in May, Vergara laid out what she’s looking for in a partner. “I want somebody that loves me, somebody that’s tall and handsome,” she said. “I want somebody that has as much money as me or more, because if not, it’s a nightmare. They end up resenting me. I want somebody fun. I need fun in my life.”

At 47, Tom Brady might just be the man who fits the description.

One thing is certain. His camp is not letting false narratives slide, especially when it comes to ageist assumptions about women like Vergara.