Rumors about Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion set the internet ablaze this week after fans spotted what appeared to be the Dallas Mavericks sharpshooter in the background of the rapper’s latest Instagram post, per Yahoo. But the buzz didn’t quite reach one of the most important people in Klay’s life: his dad.

Megan Thee Stalion dating Klay Thompson 👀 pic.twitter.com/5EFGbpbBRO — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) July 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

During a recent episode of Mason & Ireland, John Ireland brought up the alleged romance to Mychal Thompson, the former Lakers center and longtime NBA commentator. Ireland teased, “You might be able to meet Megan Thee Stallion.” Mychal’s now-viral response? “Who’s that?”

Ireland, shocked, repeated her name. Still, no recognition. “I’ve never heard of her,” Mychal admitted flatly, triggering laughter in the studio.

“She seems nice” — and that’s enough for Dad

Co-host Steve Mason then asked how he felt about Klay’s dating habits, particularly when it comes to celebrities. Mychal shrugged it off with fatherly realism: “Man, it’s his life, what can I do.”

Later in the segment, the hosts showed him a photo of Megan Thee Stallion. After glancing at it, Mychal offered a diplomatic take: “She seems nice.” That was all he needed to say.

The former NBA champ even pulled out his phone mid-show to look up her net worth and asked if she’s on Beyoncé’s level. He learned Megan is reportedly worth $30 million and seemed surprised, joking that the whole thing might just be internet hype. “This could all just be overblown. You know the internet,” he said around the 12-minute mark.

For now, there’s no confirmation that Klay Thompson is actually dating Megan. The speculation began after the Grammy winner posted poolside bikini photos, where a man in the background resembled the Mavericks star. Neither party has commented publicly.

Whether or not there’s any fire to this smoke, Mychal’s reaction was pure dad-mode — uninterested in the headlines, focused only on what makes his son happy.