Will the long-awaited WWE return of AJ Lee ever happen? Fans are speculating about it once again ahead of the upcoming Evolution 2 PLE.

On Wednesday, July 9, 2025, WWE Vault's YouTube page released an 81-minute montage titled “Story of the rise of AJ Lee (2013-14).” It captures Lee's rise to prominence in WWE during her prime.

Naturally, this sent fans into a spiral online. Some began wondering if this was setting Lee up for a return, something fans have been hoping would happen for years.

Some fans have been burned by these types of teases. “WWE posting the rise of AJ Lee on their channel when Evolution is around the corner.. oh I’m not falling for it this time!!!” one fan said on X, formerly Twitter.

It all could be a clever ruse. WWE knows Lee's name is a hot-button topic. Anytime they mention her, fans go wild hoping that she will return to the ring. One fan pointed this out, saying, “There's someone on WWE's social [media] team who gets a kick out of watching us lose our collective crap over any AJ Lee mention.”

Will AJ Lee return to WWE after 10 years away?

Anything is possible, as Lee's husband, CM Punk, showed when he came back to WWE in 2023. However, there is no indication that Lee is ever going to get back in the ring.

If anyone can do it, it may have to be Cora Jade or Roxanne Perez. The former believed that she or Perez could convince Lee to get out of retirement. Still, that has yet to happen.

WWE Vault's video about Lee could just be a way to build hype for the upcoming all-women's Evolution 2 PLE. It is the second iteration of the PLE, and it will pay homage to some of the great women wrestlers of the past.

Lee last competed during the March 30, 2015, edition of Monday Night RAW. Her last bout was a six-woman tag team match. Since then, she has become an author and also joined Women of Wrestling (WOW) as an executive producer.

She also appeared in the second season of Heels, in which her husband also stars. Lee also appeared in Michael Angarano's Sacramento, which he also starred in alongside Michael Cera and Kristen Stewart.