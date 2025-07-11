LiAngelo Ball has filed for divorce from Rashida Nicole, weeks after the model announced she was expecting their first child together.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, Gelo and Rashida Nicole tied the knot on March 24, 2025, and later filed on July 3 in Southern California. As for the reason behind the sudden split, listed as of June 15 as the day of separation, the former G League player listed “irreconcilable differences.”

This news follows Rashida Nicole sharing that she and Gelo were expecting.

“New beginnings,” she wrote on Instagram. “Wish I had all the right words to describe this journey, but I guess if I had to define it, all I can truly say is: I’m grateful, terrified, anxious, nauseous, HANGRY all of thee above.

She continued, praising her daughter as part of her support system: “As a teen mom, I was always hesitant about going thru pregnancy and parenthood again. (Iykyk) I want to thank my daughter for being here for me during this process, always demonstrating unconditional LOVE & reassuring me that, ‘Everything is alright!' And for now…I choose to protect my peace and this beautiful energy.”

Gelo reacted to Rashida Nicole's post with a lock and heart emoji in the comment section.

The “Tweaker” rapper is asking for joint custody and visitation of their unborn child and to dismiss spousal support for both he and Rashida Nicole. This is the model's second child and the rapper's third child. He is the father LaVelo Anthony Ball, born in July 2023, and a daughter named LaNiyah Nicole Ball, born in December 2024, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Nikki Mudarris.

Fans caught wind that their was some tension in Gelo's previous relationship with Mudarris when she shared a since-deleted post on Instagram back in February that accused him of cheating and getting another woman pregnant.

“I see everyone has been sending me @gelo cheating on me,” she wrote in the since-deleted post. “I want to clear this up and speak my truth. I am just as surprised as you are. We spent 3½ years together and last week he decided to walk out on his kids and I and tell me how he got someone else pregnant (allegedly) and now is creating a new life with her.”

“Please pray for me & my healing because I will get through this. I have to be strong for my kids but I have absolutely no words,” she concluded. “Karma is real and God don't like ugly. I hope it was worth losing his family.”

Soon after Mudarris' post, Gelo confirmed his relationship with Rashida Nicole when he posted a mirror photo of the two on Instagram. They later were seen on the red carpet together at the 2025 BET Awards when Gelo performed his song “Tweaker” with his brother Lonzo Ball.

Despite the drama in his personal life, Gelo is gearing up for a major milestone in his music career. The “Can You Please” rapper will be releasing his debut studio album, League Of My Own, on July 18th.