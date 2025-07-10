Randy Couture, one of the UFC’s most decorated legends, is recovering after a serious racing accident left him hospitalized at a burn center in Kansas City, per ESPN. The 62-year-old was airlifted on Tuesday following a single-car crash during a practice run for what would have been his National Hot Rod Association debut.

Sources close to Couture confirmed to ESPN that he suffered first- and second-degree burns, trauma injuries, and smoke inhalation. While he remains hospitalized, his spokesperson told MMA Junkie that Couture is expected to make a full recovery. Still, the timeline for that recovery remains unclear, as does the cause of the accident.

Couture had been embracing the next chapter in his athletic life, trading the octagon for the racetrack. In a recent interview, he shared his eagerness for the transition.

“This is a new way to tickle that competitive spirit that I've had most of my life,” he said. “I'll bring all the things I developed as a wrestler and martial artist into this realm and see what we can do. I have no idea how it’s going to go, but I'm excited about the opportunities.”

A Fighter On and Off the Track

Known for his toughness and drive, Couture built a reputation as a relentless competitor. He was a three-time UFC heavyweight champion, a two-time light-heavyweight titleholder, and the first fighter in UFC history to win belts in two divisions. The UFC inducted him into its Hall of Fame in 2006.

Outside the cage, Couture hasn’t slowed down. He runs Xtreme Couture, a respected MMA gym in Las Vegas, and serves as a color commentator for the Professional Fighters League, which airs on ESPN.

This recent accident may have derailed his racing debut for now, but Randy Couture's spirit hasn’t changed. With doctors optimistic about his recovery, fans of both MMA and racing will be watching closely as this Hall of Famer fights through a new kind of challenge.