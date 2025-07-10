Giannis Antetokounmpo knows how to entertain on and off the court. The two-time MVP didn’t just shatter a chair from laughing too hard during his livestream with IShowSpeed, he might have shattered expectations, too. What started as a casual hangout quickly turned into a full-blown comedy special, dunk contest, and impromptu career Q&A, per Complex.

Speed, known for his chaotic energy, challenged Giannis on everything from vertical leaps to dinner etiquette. But it was his request to meet Michael Jordan that sent things into a different stratosphere.

Giannis Antetokounmpo says he’s introducing IShowSpeed to NBA legend Michael Jordan tomorrow as long Speed doesn’t Bark pic.twitter.com/e6f8bHK1R5 — ʷ⌖ (@ohWetto) July 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I want him to come tomorrow, when we have the meeting, I want him to come with me for like, 5-10 minutes to shake MJ’s hand,” Giannis said, referring to an upcoming Nike meeting. When one of his contacts told him she’d “run it by the boss,” Giannis had a warning ready. “Don’t come to MJ and start barking, he gon choke you,” he joked, barely holding back laughter.

Funny as it was, Speed might want to take that warning seriously. Jordan is old-school. Giannis clearly knows this and didn’t want Speed’s antics messing with a legend.

Speed’s first dunk, a broken chair, and Giannis addresses the Knicks rumors

Their stream wasn’t just about jokes. It started with Giannis dunking on the same rim he used for his first-ever slam, and then challenging Speed to do the same. To everyone's shock, Speed managed to pull it off. “I got my first dunk where Giannis got his first dunk at!” he yelled, as the internet collectively lost it.

Later, while enjoying food, Giannis laughed so hard at Speed’s antics that his chair gave out beneath him. That was before they got into deeper topics, like his NBA future.

Asked about the Knicks rumors, Giannis acknowledged the chatter. “A lot of people have tried to convince me to go there,” he admitted. But when pressed on whether he’d stay in Milwaukee, he gave a carefully vague “probably, we’ll see.”

For now, the Bucks fanbase can breathe—barely.

Between the Jordan warning, the busted chair, and a dunk in Serbia, this stream delivered pure internet gold. Giannis Antetokounmpo might still be figuring out streaming, but one thing’s certain: he and Speed are an elite duo in content game.