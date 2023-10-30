This article features Nikola Jokic's incredible $1.35 million car collection. After leading the Denver Nuggets to the 2023 NBA championship, there's no question that Jokic has cemented himself as one of the best centers in league history. In fact, Jokic is arguably the best player to ever suit up in a Nuggets uniform, especially after becoming the only Nuggets player to win Finals MVP with the franchise.

With his 7-foot stature equipped with all-around skills, Jokic is nearly unstoppable with back-to-back MVPs to his name and five All-Star game appearances. Given Jokic's growing legacy, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a guy like him owns? Well, wonder no more.

While Jokic often loves to ride his horses back in Serbia, that hasn't stopped the two-time MVP from collecting some luxury cars for his garage. Jokic's garage is composed of cars that only the rest of the world can dream of. In fact, it is filled with high-end sedans, SUVs, and sports cars.

With Jokic playing as the face of the Nuggets franchise while being the best center in the NBA today, it isn't surprising that he has some spare money to spend for his car collecting dreams. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jokic has a net worth of around $50 million. Let's check out Nikola Jokic's $1.35 million car collection.

5. 2017 GMC Yukon Denali

Given Jokic's 6-foot-11 and 284-pound stature, it isn't surprising that he has a good-sized SUV like the 2017 GMC Yukon Denali in his garage. With a roomy interior, Jokic should have no problems taking it for city drives around the streets of Denver. Whether it's for driving to games, practice, or family drives, it is surely a great vehicle of choice.

Priced at $65,965, the SUV is the cheapest car in Jokic's garage. However, it surely isn't a slouch. Powered by a 6.2L V8 engine with an eight-speed automatic transmission, it can reach a maximum speed of 112 mph and accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just under six seconds.

4. 2023 Porsche Panamera 4S

Fresh from winning the 2023 NBA championship, Jokic ultimately deserved to splurge after a historic championship campaign. Not only did Jokic get to spend time with his horses in Serbia, but he also took the opportunity to upgrade his garage by adding a 2023 Porsche Panamera 4S.

Given that the Porsche as a brand takes inspiration from horses, it isn't surprising that Jokic has one in his garage. In fact, the 2023 Porsche Panamera is a luxury sedan boasts of power and speed while showcasing some style.

Retailed in the market for $110,900, the sedan surely has no problems when it comes to performance. With an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, the 2023 Porsche Panamera 4S can go as fast as 183 miles per hour. In addition to this, it is also built with a 2.9L Twin-Turbo V6 engine, allowing it to have 443 horsepower and 405 lb-ft of torque.

3. 2022 Lamborghini Urus

Aside from having a Porsche, it seems like the reigning NBA Finals MVP and NBA champion also fancies some Lamborghinis, the first of which is a 2022 Lamborghini Urus. The 2022 Lamborghini Urus is a luxurious SUV that provides the size and comforts of a high-end SUV while providing the typical top-tier performance of a Lamborghini.

Powered by a 4.0L Twin-Turbo V8 engine, the $221,506 SUV has a 641 horsepower and 626 lb-ft of torque. The Urus can also go reach a top speed of 190 mph, while going from 0 to 60 mph in just over three seconds, thanks to its eight-speed automatic transmission. Nevertheless, it surely comes in handy when Jokic wants to go out for a comfortable drive to hang out with his brothers or his teammates while doing it with style.

2. 2021 Lamborghini Aventador S Coupe

Speaking of Lambos, Jokic not only has one, but he actually has a pair in his garage. Before the 2022 Lamborghini Urus, the Joker picked up a 2021 Lamborghini Aventador S Coupe.

Being on brand, the 2021 Lamborghini Aventador S Coupe combines design and performance. In fact, not a lot of sports cars can match the advantages of the said sports car.

Valued at $417,826, the 2021 Lamborghini Aventador S Coupe is the second-most expensive car in Jokic's garage. Powered by a 6.5L V12 engine, it has a 730 horsepower and 509 lb-ft of torque.

Furthermore, with a seven-speed dual automatic transmission, the sports car can go as fast as 217 mph. Certainly, it is fit for an elite NBA center like Jokic.

1. Mercedes-Benz AMG G 63 Brabus 800

Sold in the market for $536,122, the Mercedes-Benz AMG G 63 Brabus 800 is the most expensive car in Jokic's garage. Some of its features include a 4.0L Twin-Turbo V8 engine partnered with a Brabus valve-controlled sports exhaust system and a nine-speed automatic transmission, which allows it to go as fast as 149 mph.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Nikola Jokic's incredible $1.35 million car collection.