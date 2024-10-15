Rey Mysterio has an incredible car collection. Also known as Óscar Gutiérrez Rubio, Rey Mysterio is a WWE Hall of Famer, having won several championships. Despite his size, Rey Mysterio became a fan favorite in the wrestling community for his ability to keep in step with the biggest of wrestlers including Batista, The Undertaker, The Great Khali, and even the Big Show.

Given Rey Mysterio's significance in WWE history, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a guy like him owns? Well, wonder no more. Here's Rey Mysterio's incredible $1.4 million car collection, with photos.

As a consistent fixture in WWE programming, Rey Mysterio has long been with WWE, although injuries have Rey Mysterio contemplating retirement. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the former WWE world champion has a net worth of around $10 million. With plenty of cash to spare, Rey Mysterio decided to splurge on a few cars, as per sources.

6. Toyota Tundra

The cheapest car in Rey Mysterio's garage is a Toyota Tundra, which costs around $30,000. The Toyota Tundra is an ideal vehicle especially when the former WWE world champion needs to transport some bulky cargo. Moreover, it should also come in handy when Rey Mysterio needs a pickup truck that needs to go through some tough terrain.

The Toyota Tundra is powered by a 5.7-liter V8 engine. It produces 381 horsepower and 401 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, it also possesses a six-speed automatic transmission. In terms of acceleration, it can easily go from a standstill to 60 mph in just exactly six seconds.

5. Dodge Challenger SRT

Next up on this list is Rey Mysterio's Dodge Challenger SRT. For purchasing this elite super car, the WWE wrestler had to shell out $73,000. This elite coup certainly garners some attention on the streets. Besides, not a lot of cars in the market can outclass the Dodge Challenger SRT in terms of its design and performance on the road.

The Dodge Challenger SRT derives its power from a 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V8 engine. This allows it to produce 797 horsepower and 707 lb-ft of torque. In terms of acceleration, it can go from 0 to 60 mph with ease in just under four seconds. On the other hand, when it comes to speed, this top-tier beast can go full speed at 201 mph.

4. Audi R8

Speaking of cars that stand out, Rey Mysterio also has an Audi R8 in his car collection. For this super coupe, the Mexican wrestler took out $145,000 from his pockets.

The Audi R8 is an instant head turner, allowing Rey Mysterio to not only impress in the squared circle but also in city roads. With a sleek design combined with a comfortable driving experience, it's easy to see why the WWE wrestler just couldn't resist.

The Audi R8 sources its power from a 5.2-liter V10 engine. It produces 562 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque. In terms of acceleration, it's capable of going from 0 to 60 mph with ease in just a little more than three seconds. Rey Mysterio should also have no problems with speed, as this super car can reach a top speed of 201 mph.

3. McLaren 12C

Just like Rey Mysterio, hypercars like the McLaren 12C are built different. Priced in the market for as much as $240,000, the McLaren 12C is a modern-day beast that can take over any road. With a sporty look combined with modern technology, the McLaren 12C was built to change the super-car game like no other.

Built with a 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, the McLaren 12C produces 616 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque. In terms of speed, the McLaren 12C is capable of driving as fast as 205 mph. In addition to this, acceleration-wise, it's pretty much able to go from 0 to 60 mph in just a little more than three seconds.

2. Rolls-Royce Phantom

When it comes to luxury cars, Rey Mysterio also got game. In fact, he also owns a Rolls-Royce Phantom, which is valued in the market at $460,000. The Rolls-Royce Phantom is truly an icon of luxury thanks to its premiere design both in the interior and exterior. Furthermore, it's a top-of-the-line vehicle worthy for a Hall of Famer like Rey Mysterio.

The Rolls-Royce Phantom gets its power from a 6.75-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine. It produces 563 horsepower and 663 lb-ft of torque. In addition to this, an eight-speed automatic transmission paves the way for this elite vehicle to have a top speed of 155 mph. When it comes to acceleration, it can jump from 0 to 60 mph in just a more than four seconds.

1. Lamborghini Aventador Roadster

Sold in the market for as much as $500,000, the most expensive car in Rey Mysterio's collection is a Lamborghini Aventador Roadster. Staying true to the brand, the Lamborghini doesn't compromise its excellent design for elite performance. As a result, it's one of the most coveted super cars in the market for a reason.

Deriving its power from a 6.5-liter V12 powertrain, it produces 759 horsepower and 531 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, it can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just a hairline below three seconds. Thanks to a seven-speed auto-shift manual transmission, it's capable of speeding up to 217 mph, making it the fastest car in Rey Mysterio's garage.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Rey Mysterio's incredible $1.4 million car collection.