Rudy Gobert has a surprising car collection. Gobert is one of the best big men in the NBA. He currently plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Gobert is the reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year, recently earning his fourth. In addition to this, the Timberwolves star is also a three-time NBA All-Star, four-time All-NBA Team selection, and a seven-time All-Defensive Team member. Gobert has also previously led the NBA in blocks and rebounds.

Aside from playing in the NBA, Gobert is also a French national team mainstay. While representing France in FIBA competitions, Gobert has earned two bronze medals in FIBA World Cup play and a pair of silver medals in the Olympic Games, the last of which was recently won on their home court in Paris.

Furthermore, the reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year has also earned a silver and bronze at the FIBA EuroBasket. Given Gobert's accomplishments in basketball, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a NBA star like him drives? Well, wonder no more. Here's Rudy Gobert's surprising $148K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Gobert has a net worth of around $40 million. Thanks to a lucrative NBA career, it isn't surprising to see the French center pick up some nice rides, as per sources.

2. Ford Explorer Hybrid

The cheapest car in Gobert's car collection is a Ford Explorer in the hybrid version. For this very advanced SUV, the reigning four-time Defensive Player of the Year shelled out at least $53,005, based on online reports.

Although it's the cheapest car in Gobert's garage, there's no doubt that the Ford Explorer Hybrid isn't a slouch by any means. In fact, it's probably one of the best releases by Ford in recent memory.

The Ford Explorer has been one of the top-selling SUVs in the United States in recent years. However, the hybrid version should be a step up compared to its successful predecessors.

The hybrid version was so exciting to the point that Gobert even had to try it out for himself, as per a report by Turbo France. Given that traditional Fords have failed to get past Europe's strict ruling against big gasoline engines, it isn't a surprise that the Minnesota Timberwolves big man got an early driving experience with the hybrid version.

In terms of features, the Ford Explorer Hybrid pretty much retained its massive size, paving the way for a roomy interior that should house Gobert's 7'1 frame. In addition to this, the passengers should have plenty of leg room to enjoy while also being able to transport some of the bulkier items thanks to its sufficient cargo space.

Moreover, as a modern-day hybrid vehicle, Gobert should be spoiled with plenty of luxurious amenities being offered by this advanced SUV.

Built with a six-cylinder engine and an electric motor, the Ford Explorer Hybrid produces 450 horsepower. In addition to this, this top-of-the-line SUV can operate only on electric motors for as far as 42 kilometers.

1. Land Rover Range Rover

Sold in the market for as much $95,000, the most expensive car in Gobert's collection is the Land Rover Range Rover. The Land Rover Range Rover is one of the most coveted luxury SUVs in the market today. It's safe to say that any car enthusiast will agree that the Land Rover Range Rover is worth every penny.

The Land Rover Range Rover is also a staple among Hollywood A-listers, given its sleek exterior finish combined with a spacious and lavish interior that assures comfort, making it a practical vehicle for either city driving or road trips.

With a handful of amenities, advanced technology, and a roomy interior, Gobert should have no problems in getting treated like royalty. But more importantly, the Land Rover Range Rover should be able to house the reigning Defensive Player of the Year's 7'1 stature.

Aside from being designed with comfort in mind, the Land Rover Range Rover also has the ability to thrive in some of the most unforgiving terrains, as it also possesses some off-roading capabilities. This makes it the perfect luxury SUV whenever Gobert decides to go on long adventurous trips with his family and friends.

The Land Rover Range Rover produces 395 horsepower and 405 lb-ft of torque thanks to a 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine. With an eight-speed automatic transmission, the Land Rover Range Rover can go as fast as 155 mph. In addition to this, the Land Rover Range Rover can move from a standstill to 60 mph in just a little more than six seconds.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Rudy Gobert's surprising $148K car collection.