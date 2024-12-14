Sergio Ramos has an incredible car collection. Ramos is a decorated soccer star, who has won several La Liga and UEFA Champions League titles in his career. Furthermore, the Spanish soccer star also found plenty of success at the international stage, highlighted by a 2010 FIFA World Cup win with the Spanish national team.

Given Ramos' accomplishments in soccer, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a soccer sensation like him drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Sergio Ramos' incredible $664K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ramos has a net worth of around $80 million. He is currently a free agent, but Ramos is considering signing with an MLS team. With a highly successful career in soccer, it isn't surprising to see the Spanish soccer star splurge on some luxury rides for his garage.

4. Audi RS6 Quattro

For more photos, click here

Ramos is quite fond of elite cars. As a result, it isn't surprising that he made space for one in the form of the Audi RS6 Quattro, which cost him around $116,500. Although it's the cheapest car in Ramos' collection, a lot of car enthusiasts will agree that the RS6 Quattro isn't cheap by any means at all. In fact, it's a luxurious vehicle that Ramos loves to take out for a spin once in a while.

The RS6 Quattro gets its power from a 4.0-liter TFSI burner V8 engine. This allows it to produce 600 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. The RS6 Quattro has an eight-speed automatic transmission, and this super car can go as fast as 155 mph. On the other hand, it has no problems with acceleration, capable of going from 0 to 60 mph in just less than four seconds.

3. Mercedes-Benz AMG G63

For more photos, click here

Given that Ramos is a huge fan of luxury cars, the five-time La Liga champion also took a liking to the Mercedes-Benz AMG G63. For this luxurious SUV, the multiple-time UEFA Champions League winner paid around $160,000. The AMG G63 is a top-tier SUV that offers the utmost comfort with its lavish interior.

But aside from having a comfy interior for its drivers and passengers, it also comes in handy for long road trips. The AMG G63 is also built to pass through some of the most difficult terrain, thanks to its off-roading capabilities. As a result, it's easily the ideal vehicle for any outdoor junkie.

Deriving its power from a 4.0-liter twin-turbo charged V8 powertrain, the AMG G63 produces 577 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. In terms of acceleration, the AMG G63 has no problems going from a standstill position to 60 mph in just around 4½ seconds. In addition to this, this top-tier SUV can reach a maximum speed of 149 mph.

2. Porsche 911 Turbo S

For more photos, click here

Next up on this list is Ramos' Porsche 911 Turbo S. For this super car, the Spanish soccer star took out $174,300 from his pockets. The 911 Turbo S is a super car that easily stands out from the competition in terms of performance and its timeless design.

It's safe to say that the 911 Turbo S is one of the most coveted cars in the market, and Ramos became one of those that garnered a taste for this beauty on wheels.

The 911 Turbo S derives its power from a 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged Flat-6 cylinder engine. This allows it to produce 640 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. The 911 Turbo S can also go as fast as 205 mph with the assistance of a six-speed manual transmission. In addition to this, it has no problems going from 0 to 60 mph in just a little less than three seconds.

1. Audi R8 Spyder

For more photos, click here

Retailing in the market for around $213,500, the most expensive car in Ramos' collection is an Audi R8 Spyder. The R8 Spyder is an elite super car that's built to take over the competition in terms of precision, performance, and design. As a result, it's one of the most coveted cars in the market today, making it irresistible for the 2010 FIFA World Cup Champion.

The R8 Spyder operates on a 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 powertrain. This allows it to produce 552 horsepower and 391 lb-ft of torque. In just around 3½ seconds, the R8 Spyder is capable of accelerating from 0 to 60 mph with ease. Furthermore, in terms of speed, the R8 Spyder can go as fast as 204 mph, and it has on a seven-speed automatic transmission.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Sergio Ramos' incredible $664K car collection.