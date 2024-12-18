Taylor Ward has a surprising car collection. Ward is a left fielder for the Los Angeles Angels. There's no doubt that the Fresno State baseball standout is one of the more promising players for the Angels. While he isn't a superstar on the field, Ward will certainly play competitive baseball and keep up with the best players in the MLB.

Given Ward's prominence in MLB, have you ever wondered what kind of cars an MLB player like him drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Taylor Ward's surprising $200K car collection, with photos.

According to online outlets, Ward's net worth is around $5.8 million. Earlier in 2024, the Angels left fielder signed a one-year deal worth nearly $5 million. He also earned around $10.6 million from his MLB career earnings alone, based on Spotrac. He could also be on the move soon as there are rumors the Angels could trade Ward.

Thanks to a promising MLB career, it isn't surprising that Ward can afford to live a relatively high-end lifestyle. In fact, Ward even has the keys to some notable cars that are parked in his garage.

Although he doesn't have a stacked collection of cars compared to his MLB counterparts, Ward does have good taste in choosing his rides. It's worth noting that Ward seems to be a BMW guy, making some of his assets on wheels worth looking at.

2. BMW E46 M3

The cheapest car in Ward's collection is a BMW E46 M3, which is valued in the market at around $50,000. Although the BMW E46 M3 is the most affordable car in Ward's garage, the BMW E46 M3 isn't cheap by any means.

This top-tier sedan offers premium comfort and an easy driving experience, as anyone can maneuver this luxury sedan with ease. As a result, the BMW E46 M3 continues to be a highly sought-after vehicle among car collectors and BMW enthusiasts to this day.

In terms of features, the BMW E46 M3 may look a bit like the older side of the BMW releases. However, there's no question that it still boasts a classy and respectable look that still oozes class and elegance. In addition to this, any owner would be impressed by its lavish interior that would make them feel like a legitimate VIP or even MVP.

However, the main attraction of the BMW E46 M3 is its maneuverability. This should allow the Angels player to cruise around the city comfortably with style.

The BMW E46 M3 is powered by a 3.2-liter Inline-6 engine. This allows it to produce 333 horsepower and 262 lb-ft of torque. The BMW E46 M3 relies on a six-speed manual transmission to attain a maximum speed of 155 mph.

Although it's the cheapest car in Ward's collection, there's no doubt that the BMW E46 M3 still deserves a special place in his garage.

1. BMW M5 CS

It's safe to say that Ward is a huge fan of BMW cars. The second BMW in Ward's solid car collection is the BMW M5 CS. While the previous BMW E46 M3 is on the older side of the brand's releases, the BMW M5 is the latest BMW vehicle owned by the Angels' left fielder.

It's a remarkable vehicle fit for a popular athlete like Ward. For this elite beauty, the MLB player shelled out around $150,000. As a result, there's no question that the BMW M5 CS is the main attraction of Ward's luxurious garage.

The BMW M5 CS features a sleek look that should get anyone's attention. Furthermore, any owner should feel spoiled with an endless list of amenities with the BMW M5 CS. These amenities include a climate control system and integrated advanced tech in the infotainment system, such as navigation, heated front seats, adjustable bolsters, and driver position memory.

Given that the BMW M5 CS is the main highlight of Ward's garage, don't be surprised to see the MLB left fielder take it out for a spin around the busy streets of Los Angeles every once in a while.

The BMW M5 CS operates on a 4.4-liter V8 engine. It produces 627 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. With a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, the BMW M5 C5 can attain a top speed of 155 mph. Furthermore, it has no problems with acceleration, capable of going from 0 to 60 mph in just a hair less than three seconds.

Given the features of the BMW M5 CS, it's easy to see why the Angels player had to pick one up. Nevertheless, this is all the information available on Taylor Ward's surprising $200K car collection.