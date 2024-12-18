The New York Yankees have been one of the most active teams this offseason. Tuesday’s acquisition of Cody Bellinger from the Chicago Cubs adds another intriguing piece to their puzzle. With Bellinger joining a lineup featuring Aaron Judge and the recently added Jazz Chisholm Jr., the Yankees have options to address their remaining needs. But the question remains: What’s next for the Bronx Bombers?

The Yankees have fortified their pitching staff after signing ace Max Fried and trading for closer Devin Williams. Adding Bellinger to the roster fills a major void in the outfield, but there’s still work to be done, particularly in the infield and possibly at first base.

One of the Yankees' most pressing needs is finding a second or third base solution. While Chisholm offers versatility to play either position, the Yankees must fill the other spot. The free-agent market for second basemen is thin, but third base presents more appealing options. The Cardinals' Nolan Arenado remains on the trade block, and Alex Bregman is one of the most coveted free agents still available. Either player would significantly bolster the Yankees’ lineup and solidify their infield defense.

First base also remains a potential area for improvement. With Bellinger’s ability to play the position, the Yankees could move him there. Still, it depends on how they address the outfield and evaluate their internal options. Ben Rice, who made an impression during his 50 games in 2024, could be an inexpensive in-house choice.

The Yankees are keeping their foot on the gas this offseason

If the Yankees look outside the organization, they may prioritize lower-cost alternatives to big-name free agents like Christian Walker or Pete Alonso. Veteran free agents Carlos Santana and Paul Goldschmidt are potential targets, as are Cleveland’s Josh Naylor and Texas’ Nathaniel Lowe via trade.

In the outfield, the Yankees could stick with their current options. Bellinger is a natural fit for center field, with top prospect Jasson Domínguez potentially sliding into left. However, if Domínguez isn’t deemed ready for an everyday role, Bellinger could move to left, and Trent Grisham could provide coverage.

The Yankees might also explore bringing in another outfielder. Free agents Teoscar Hernández and Anthony Santander are high-profile options, though their asking prices—north of $20 million per year—may deter New York after taking on Bellinger’s $27.5 million salary. Trade candidates like Adolis García and Taylor Ward could provide alternative solutions.

The addition of Bellinger gives the Yankees the flexibility to address multiple needs creatively. Whether they opt to pursue a marquee name like Arenado or Bregman, or make cost-effective moves to plug their remaining gaps, the Yankees are clearly all-in on a return to championship contention. As general manager Brian Cashman continues reshaping the roster, one thing is certain. The Yankees aren’t done yet.