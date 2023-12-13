Tristan Thompson is an NBA big man for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Check out Thompson's incredible car collection!

Tristan Thompson has established himself as one of the best rebounders in the NBA and has a car collection to match. He was part of the Cleveland Cavaliers squad that made the NBA Finals for four consecutive years, including the historic 2016 team that would go on to win the NBA championship after climbing out of a 3-1 Finals series deficit.

Aside from being an elite rebounder, Thompson also gained popularity for having a high-profile relationship with Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian. Given Thompson's reputation in the basketball world, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a guy like him owns? Well, wonder no more. This article features Tristan Thompson's incredible $1.3 million car collection, with photos.

Thompson is in the process of carving out a lengthy NBA career. In fact, the NBA champion is currently on his second stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers. With a lengthy NBA career, it isn't surprising that he can afford to live a luxurious lifestyle. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Thompson has a net worth of around $45 million.

With plenty of money to spare, not only does Thompson own a bevy of properties in Los Angeles, but he also owns some eye-catching cars that can only be dreamed by many. According to sources, the Cavaliers big man currently has a couple of luxurious cars in Tristan Thompsons' car collection.

4. 2019 Porsche 911 Turbo S Convertible

Everybody can dream of owning a Porsche. However, for Tristan Thompson, a Porsche is the cheapest vehicle in his garage. But valued at $203,000, there's no doubt that the 2019 Porsche 911 Turbo S Convertible is no slouch.

In fact, not a lot of sports cars can perform better than this one. Built with a 3.8L twin-turbocharged flat-6 engine, the sports car has a 580 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque.

Furthermore, equipped with a seven-speed automatic transmission, the 2019 Porsche 911 Turbo S Convertible can go as fast as 205 mph. With its speed, the Porsche is easily the fastest car in Thompson's garage. It can also go from 0 to 60 mph in just under three seconds.

With the 2019 Porsche 911 Turbo S Convertible, Thompson should have no problems outrunning other cars on the road while doing it with style. It certainly is a premium sports car fit for an NBA champion like Thompson.

3. 2017 Rolls-Royce Wraith

Considered to be the best coupe in the market, Thompson made sure to get a 2017 Rolls-Royce Wraith in his collection. Valued at $315,700, the 2017 Rolls-Royce Wraith combines performance and design, making it an ideal ride for the NBA champion. In fact, Thompson could be spotted taking his 2017 Rolls-Royce Wraith for a spin with Kardashian back when they were still an item.

Powered by a 6.6L twin-turbocharged V12 engine, it has 624 horsepower and 605 pound-feet of torque. Furthermore, Thompson should have no problems going fast with this coupe. It can reach a maximum speed of 155 mph.

Moreover, the 2017 Rolls-Royce Wraith also accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.4 seconds, thanks to its eight-speed automatic transmission. Given the features of the ride, it seems like a perfect addition for Thompson, who loves to live the Hollywood lifestyle.

2. Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Not only did Thompson get the top coupe in the market, but he also copped the top SUV in the market with another Rolls-Royce, particularly the Cullinan. Apart from its lavish design, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan is also known for its functionality.

In fact, the luxurious SUV is capable of going through rough terrain, which should allow Thompson to drive through long road trips that may involve snow, sand, gravel and mud. Furthermore, long drives won't be a problem. With a roomy interior, the Cullinan should easily provide enough space for Thompson's bulky 6-foot-9, 254-pound frame.

Valued at $340,350, the Cullinan possesses 571 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque. With an eight-speed automatic transmission, the Cullinan can reach a peak speed of 155 mph. It also has no problems going from 0 to 60 mph in five seconds.

1. 2010 Maybach 62

Sold in the market for $417,000, the 2010 Maybach 62 is easily the most expensive car in Thompson's garage. Apart from being a well-designed sedan that only sends a message of luxury, the 2010 Maybach 62 is also capable of outperforming several cars when it comes to power and speed.

Powered by a 5.5 V12 engine, it has 543 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque. With a five-speed automatic transmission, the luxury sedan also has no problems when it comes to acceleration and speed. Not only is it able to go from 0 to 60 mph in just 5.4 seconds, but the Maybach can also reach a peak speed of 155 mph.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Tristan Thompson's incredible $1.3 million car collection.