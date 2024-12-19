Vanessa Bryant is well-known for being the wife of the late NBA star, Kobe Bryant. However, she is also a businesswoman and a philanthropist. Given her fame, have you ever wondered what kind of cars she drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Vanessa Bryant's amazing $799K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Bryant has a net worth of around $600 million. With a large net worth, it isn't surprising that Bryant can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. This includes picking up some luxurious vehicles. It seems that the Granity Studios president seems to be a huge fan of SUVs while making space for an elite sports car.

4. Cadillac Escalade

For more photos, click here

The cheapest car in Bryant's collection is a Cadillac Escalade, which made the widow of the five-time NBA champion shell out around $88,000. The Escalade is a favorite among Hollywood celebrities thanks to its classy exterior and roomy interior. As a result, it has become an icon of luxury that's common in the garages of big-time Hollywood A-listers.

Built with a 6.2-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, the Escalade produces 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. The Escalade only requires a little less than eight seconds to move from a standstill position to 60 mph. Furthermore, this top-of-the-line SUV can attain a top speed of 112 mph with the help of a four-speed automatic transmission.

3. Land Rover Range Rover

For more photos, click here

Sold in the market for as much $91,000, the second-cheapest car in Bryant's solid collection is the Land Rover Range Rover. Although it's one of the cheapest cars in her garage, there's no doubt that the Range Rover isn't cheap by any means. In fact, it's one of the most coveted luxury SUVs in the market today.

The Range Rover is also a staple among Hollywood A-listers, given its sleek exterior finish combined with a spacious and lavish interior that assures comfort, making it a practical vehicle for either city driving or road trips. With a handful of amenities, advanced technology, and a roomy interior, Belair should have no problems in getting treated like royalty.

The Range Rover produces 395 horsepower and 405 lb-ft of torque thanks to a 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine. With an eight-speed automatic transmission, the Range Rover can go as fast as 155 mph. In addition to this, the Range Rover can move from a standstill position to 60 mph in just a little more than six seconds.

2. Mercedes-Benz AMG G63

For more photos, click here

It seems that the widow of the Black Mamba is a huge fan of luxury SUVs. The well-respected philanthropist also took a liking to the Mercedes-Benz AMG G63. For this luxurious SUV, Curry paid around $160,000. It's safe to say that the AMG G63 is one of the main attractions of Bryant's car collection. In fact, it's one of the most coveted SUVs in the world.

The AMG G63 is a top-tier SUV that offers the utmost comfort with its lavish interior. But aside from having a comfy interior for its drivers and passengers, it also comes in handy for long road trips. The AMG G63 is also built to pass through some of the most difficult terrain thanks to its off-roading capabilities. As a result, it's easily the ideal vehicle for any outdoor junkie.

Deriving its power from a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 powertrain, the AMG G63 produces 577 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. In terms of acceleration, the AMG G63 has no problems going from a standstill to 60 mph in just around 4.5 seconds. Additionally, this top-tier SUV can reach a maximum speed of 149 mph and has a seven-speed shiftable automatic transmission.

1. Lamborghini Murcielago

For more photos, click here

The most expensive car in the Bryant matriarch's car collection is the Lamborghini Murcielago, which cost her $460,000. Staying true to the brand, the Murcielago finds a way to marry both performance and design.

The Murcielago gets its power from a 6.5-liter V12 engine. This allows it to produce 631 horsepower and 488 lb-ft of torque. In terms of speed, the Murcielago can go as fast as 214 mph with the assistance of a six-speed manual transmission. This makes it the fastest car in Bryant's garage. In just less than 3.5 seconds, this elite super car can also easily accelerate from 0 to 60 mph.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Vanessa Bryant's amazing $799K car collection.