On Aug. 24, it's Kobe Day. It is a day to remember and honor the life and career of Kobe Bryant. Bryant was a family man, and his family was very much in the public eye. His wife, Vanessa Bryant, is one of the most well-known NBA wives.

Vanessa always stuck by Kobe's side, and she keeps his memory alive today. Kobe tragically passed away in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020, at the far too young age of 41. Kobe had a very accomplished NBA career, and Vanessa has been very successful in her own right. In this article, we will take a closer look at Vanessa Bryant's net worth.

Vanessa Bryant's net worth in 2023 (estimate): $600 million

Vanessa Bryant is worth around $600 million in 2023, according to sites including celebritynetworth.com and marca.com.

While a good chunk of that wealth comes from the inheritance of Kobe's untimely death, Vanessa also has been a successful businesswoman in her own right. Vanessa is a philanthropist, as she gives away millions to different charities and organizations.

Relationship with Kobe Bryant

Vanessa grew up in Los Angeles, California. In high school, she worked as an extra and a backup dancer in music videos. She appeared in videos for big-name rappers, including Snoop Dogg.

In Nov. 1999, Vanessa met her future husband, Kobe Bryant. The basketball star was making a music video for a rap song he was planning to release. The duo immediately hit it off and started dating.

Kobe, aged 21, was already one of the biggest stars in the NBA. Vanessa was still in high school, and their high-profile relationship caused Vanessa to finish her high school career online.

The celebrity couple were engaged only six months after meeting. They got married on April 18, 2021. Their relationship caused a rift between Kobe and his family. His parents and sister did not attend the wedding, nor did they go to Kobe's 2001 NBA Finals games.

Kobe's family eventually rekindled their relationship with the couple after Vanessa and Kobe had their first child together. Natalia was born in 2003. The couple had three more daughters together: Gianna (Gigi), Bianka, and Capri.

Gigi was a rising star in girls' basketball. Of all of their children, Gigi most took after her dad, and she was super passionate about the sport of basketball. It was commonly believed that Gigi, like her father, had a future career in professional basketball.

Vanessa was widowed when Kobe and Gigi tragically died in a helicopter crash in 2020. They were on their way to a basketball game at Kobe's Mamba Sports Academy.

After the tragedy, Vanessa sued Los Angeles County for invasion of privacy and negligence as pictures were taken of the crash and the victims and were shared improperly. She was initially awarded $16 million in damages. The case was eventually settled out of court for a total of over $28 million.

Philanthropy

In 2007, the married couple started the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Foundation. The foundation provides scholarships to minority and underprivileged students around the world.

Vanessa also is in charge of the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, an organization dedicated to helping youth athletes in need. Kobe was nicknamed the Black Mamba, while Gigi was nicknamed Mambacita.

The Bryants are also big supporters of the National Museum of African American History and Culture. Vanessa has also worked with Baby2Baby to help women and children in poverty.

Vanessa Bryant has given a lot back to the community. Her philanthropy efforts have not gone unnoticed, but were you surprised by her net worth?