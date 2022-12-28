By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The Oklahoma Sooners will square off with the Florida State Seminoles on Thursday evening in the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando. It’s time to continue our college football odds series with an Oklahoma-Florida State prediction and pick.

Oklahoma has struggled in their first season under Brent Venables, going an even 6-6 including a disappointing 3-6 record in Big 12 play. With Lincoln Riley departing to USC, many star players went with him. Some fans have called for Venables’ job, and a losing record would only intensify those voices.

Florida State has gone 9-3 this season, including a strong 5-3 record in ACC play. The Seminoles ended their regular season on a five-game winning streak, highlighted by a 45-38 victory over rival Florida in the finale. For the first time in his three seasons at the helm, Mike Norvell has taken his team to a bowl game.

Here are the Oklahoma-Florida State college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Cheez-It Bowl Odds: Oklahoma-Florida State Odds

Oklahoma Sooners: +9.5 (-110)

Florida State Seminoles: -9.5 (-110)

Over: 65.5 (-115)

Under: 65.5 (-105)

Why Oklahoma Could Cover The Spread

Dillon Gabriel has been solid when healthy for the Sooners, completing 62.9 percent of his passes for 2,920 yards with 24 touchdowns and six interceptions. Gabriel is also second on the team with five rushing touchdowns. Leading rusher Eric Gray has opted out to prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft, the team’s lone leading rusher and leader with 11 touchdowns. Jovante Barnes is the second-leading rusher with 411 yards, scoring four touchdowns, and will likely be the main option with Gray gone. Oklahoma has rushed for 2,604 yards and 25 touchdowns as a team, while Florida State has allowed 148.3 rushing yards per game.

Marvin Mims leads the team with 1,006 receiving yards and ranks second with six touchdown catches. Brayden Willis leads the team with seven receiving touchdowns and is second with 456 yards. Oklahoma’s potent offense has averaged 32.9 points and 472.2 yards of offense per game.

Oklahoma has struggled on defense, allowing 29.6 points and 450.5 yards of offense per game. The Sooners have sacked their opponents 26 times, while Florida State has allowed just 18. Led by CJ Coldon’s four interceptions, the Sooners have picked off 16 passes.

Why Florida State Could Cover The Spread

Jordan Travis is enjoying his best season as a starter, completing 63.2 percent of his passes for 2,796 yards with 22 touchdowns and just four interceptions. Travis also ranks second with seven rushing touchdowns. Trey Benson leads the team with 965 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. The Seminoles have rushed for 2,614 yards and 31 touchdowns as a team, while the Sooners have allowed 189.0 rushing yards per game to their opponents.

Johnny Wilson leads the team with 695 receiving yards and five touchdowns, while Kentron Poitier is second with four touchdown catches. State lucked out, as no significant contributor decided to opt-out of this one. Florida State has averaged 36.2 points and 475.7 yards of offense per game, a lethal offense that can take advantage of a bad Oklahoma defense.

Florida State has allowed 19.7 points and 307.3 yards of offense per game, which is dominant considering the gauntlet of the ACC. Defensive end Jared Verse leads the team with seven and a half sacks, while the Seminoles have registered 34 as a team. Oklahoma has allowed 25 sacks to their opponents.

Final Oklahoma-Florida State Prediction & Pick

Travis has already announced his return to school and could catapult himself into legend status with double-digit wins. Florida State should be able to take advantage of a brutal Oklahoma defense.

Final Oklahoma-Florida State Prediction & Pick: Florida State -9.5 (-110), over 65.5 (-115)