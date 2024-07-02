Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, is not one to shy away from the limelight, has reportedly turned down an offer to appear on reality TV. In a recent episode of the “Bussin' with The Boys” podcast, Kelce mentioned that Netflix approached him to be part of their upcoming NFL documentary series, Receiver, a follow-up to their popular Quarterback series.

“After [Patrick Mahomes] did [Quarterback], I did get asked about it,” said Kelce.

“I just — I don't know. I'd rather just play ball, man. I'm already doing enough with the podcast and everything. I'm way over the reality s–t, dude.” he continued.

Kelce's teammate Patrick Mahomes was featured in Quarterback, but the All-Pro tight end had no interest in following suit.

Mahomes appeared in Quarterback alongside fellow quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota, with the show providing an inside look at each player's journey through the 2022 NFL season.

In the first season of Quarterback, an eight-part docuseries highlighting Mahomes and other notable NFL quarterbacks, Kelce is often seen in the background, active on the field and prepared to assist Mahomes in reaching the end zone.

Netflix' new series

The new series promises to deliver the same level of behind-the-scenes access and production quality that made Quarterback a hit. It features a cast including Justin Jefferson, Davante Adams, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle.

Kelce's lack of interest in reality TV might stem from his experience on Catching Kelce. The dating competition series aired in 2016 for one season (seven episodes), during which Kelce sought to find a partner among 50 women, each representing a different state.

Now settled with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, Kelce seems inclined to keep his personal life private, especially with the constant presence of paparazzi following him everywhere.

Travis Kelce's life with Taylor Swift

Another factor to consider is that Swift would probably need to agree to be part of the Netflix docuseries. Although Netflix distributed her 2020 documentary Miss Americana, it doesn't guarantee that she would be willing to expose her private life nearly five years later.

Kelce also shared that he's extremely content with the The Tortured Poets Department singer, even though being in a relationship with one of the most famous women in the world comes with its own set of challenges.

“You want to keep things private, but at the same time, like, I’m not here to hide anything. That’s my girl, you know what I mean? That’s my lady, so it’s like… I’m proud of that,” the Chiefs tight-end shared.

Travis Kelce continued to state the difficulty of trying to keep his personal life private saying, “I’m not sitting here trying to juggle like, “how can I keep this under wraps?” You just don’t want to let everyone into your personal life and be able to comment on it, knowing that everything she does is getting a headline.”

The tight end is presently co-hosting the New Heights podcast with his brother, former Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce, which has garnered 2.41 million subscribers on YouTube.

Kelce caught 93 passes for 984 yards during the regular season. In the playoffs, he contributed 355 yards and three touchdowns as the Chiefs secured their second consecutive Super Bowl victory.