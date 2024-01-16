Did Lionel Messi deserve it over Erling Haaland?

Monday marked another impressive award for Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi, who was named the 2023 FIFA Men's Best Player for the second year in a row. He just bested Manchester City talisman Erling Haaland based on first-place votes despite both of them having 48 points. Kylian Mbappe finished third.

While some do believe Haaland should've been given the prestigious honor, Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel offered some interesting insight into why Messi was right to win it. Via ESPN FC:

“I think he's done enough. The only complaint was, Lionel Messi hasn't won the World Cup. That was the only question. But then he won the Copa America with Argentina and then the World Cup as well.

“I understand that he plays for Manchester City. Manchester City is the team that creates chances. They win games. He (Haaland) has not played for nine games, ten games, but what are they doing? They lost one in nine or ten games. They create chances, score goals, and know how to win games without Haaland.”

Obi does have a point. While Haaland is an absolute menace in the final third who has been thriving under Pep Guardiola, the reality is City does still produce results without him. If you look at Inter Miami without Messi they're not even close to the same side. Or even when the Argentine was at PSG, they needed the forward to be at their absolute best.

It's also difficult to ignore the immediate impact Lionel Messi made in the MLS, skyrocketing the popularity of the league and completely turning around David Beckham's club. There's definitely an argument to be had both ways on this topic because Haaland could've very well edged out Messi, too. Nevertheless, it does feel like the right player won.