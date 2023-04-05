Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

Chelsea recently fired Graham Potter after just seven months at the helm and it appears they’re bringing in a familiar face to replace him. The Blues are hiring Frank Lampard to take over as the interim boss until the end of the season, as reported by David Ornstein of The Athletic.

It is important to note however that Chelsea is still in negotiations with Luis Enrique and Julian Nagelsmann for the long-term job. Enrique resigned from Spain after the World Cup, while Nagelsmann just lost his job at Bayern Munich in March.

This is certainly an odd choice from the club. Although Lampard is a Stamford Bridge legend, he struggled in charge of the Blues from July of 2019 to January of 2021. The Englishman reportedly parted ways with them due to disagreements over certain transfer moves paired with their poor form.

Lampard most recently coached Everton and lasted just under a year with the Toffees after he was canned in January. With Chelsea is in absolute shambles at the moment, it’s frankly unknown if re-hiring Lampard would be a good or bad move.

The Blues just played to a scoreless draw with Liverpool on Tuesday and sit in 11th place in the Premier League table. Despite spending more than $600 million over the last two transfer windows, the side is still utterly hopeless in the final third. Out of all the players signed, not one is a true striker.

On a more positive note, Chelsea is still in the Champions League and will face title-holders Real Madrid in the quarterfinals in mid-April. It’s their only piece of silverware left to play for this term. We could very well see Frank Lampard in the dugout when the Blues head to the Bernabeu on April 12th.