Chelsea joins race for Jude Bellingham amid Real Madrid, Liverpool interest

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham is one of the hottest young properties in world football right now and there are numerous European giants eyeing his services for a potential big-money move next summer. On Wednesday, Chelsea became the latest club to show interest in the Englishman, who looks set to be a starter for the Three Lions in Qatar.

The Telegraph is reporting that Todd Boehly and the new owners are doing everything in their power to get in touch with Bellingham’s camp. But, Real Madrid and Liverpool are said to be ahead of them in the race for his signature at the moment.

Bellingham is rated at well over $100 million euros and it would be no surprise to see Dortmund cash in on the midfielder, just like they did with Erling Haaland this past summer. Chelsea would absolutely love to bring in a player of Bellingham’s caliber, but it’s unclear where he desires to play next.

The youngster featured for Birmingham City as a 16-year-old in the EFL Championship and held his own prior to the move to Dortmund. His strength, skill, and abilities on both ends of the pitch are extremely hard to find in a player who is just 19 years of age.

Aside from Los Blancos and the Reds, Manchester United and Man City are said to be keen as well. Bellingham’s style of play is a perfect fit for the Premier League. It’s becoming increasingly clear he’s ready for the next challenge.

Chelsea also has Declan Rice in their sights as they look to strengthen their midfield in the summer of 2023.