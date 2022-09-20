RUMOR: Chelsea eyeing possible Harry Kane-Romelu Lukaku swap with Tottenham

Chelsea officially has a new manager in Graham Potter, who will be looking to strengthen the squad to his liking. According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, one of the Englishman’s first targets is Tottenham talisman, Harry Kane.

Per the report, Potter is willing to offer Romelu Lukaku in a possible swap deal with Spurs. Of course, the Belgian is currently on loan at Inter Milan after a tumultuous first season at Stamford Bridge where he struggled with injuries and consistency. Antonio Conte, who is currently in charge in North London, also previously helped develop Lukaku at Inter into a more all-around striker.

The problem for Chelsea is that Kane is under contract at Tottenham until 2024 and given his massive impact for the club, he’s essentially untouchable at this point. It would take quite the offer to lure him away from Spurs and even then, the price tag would be well north of $100 million.

The England international is off to a fine start in 2022-23, bagging six goals in seven appearances while also tallying an assist. He’s second in the scoring race behind Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, who already has 11 goals.

Chelsea is in serious need of a true No. 9. Lukaku was supposed to be the answer, but that experiment did not work out. It feels unlikely Potter will actually be able to get Harry Kane, though. Nevertheless, the Blues must find a true frontman that can find the back of the net on a consistent basis. Whether it’s Kane or someone else, it should be a priority in the next two transfer windows.