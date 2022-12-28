By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

With the January transfer window quickly approaching, Chelsea is looking to make a serious splash to bolster their squad. Benfica standout Enzo Fernandez, who just starred for Argentina at the World Cup in Qatar, is on the Blues’ radar. According to reports from Portuguese outlet Diario Portugal, the Premier League giants have made a €130 million bid for the 21-year-old midfielder.

Liverpool has also been linked to Fernandez but after the news that Cody Gakpo is set to join the Merseysiders, the rumors cooled down with the Argentine. Benfica is reluctant to part ways with Fernandez and reports indicate he has a €‎120 million release clause in his contract. Chelsea is evidently willing to pay that – and more.

Fernandez only joined the Portuguese side in June for a €15 million fee from River Plate but is already making quite an impact. He also won the Young Player of the Tournament award in Qatar after scoring one of the goals of the World Cup in La Albiceleste’s third victory.

Chelsea just secured the signature of youngster David Datro Fofana, a 20-year-old striker from Norwegian club Molde. They’ve also already agreed to a deal with RB Leipzig star Christopher Nkunku for next summer. While the Blues’ attack is rather congested, another central midfielder like Fernandez could be handy, especially with the futures of Jorginho and N’Golo Kante up in the air. Owner Todd Boehly isn’t afraid to spend money and is clearly keen on bringing in one of the most promising young talents in Europe.

In 13 league appearances for Benfica in 2022-23, Enzo Fernandez has scored once and supplied three assists.