Chelsea fans were left in suspense as captain Reece James posted a cryptic injury update on his personal Instagram account, following reports of yet another setback, reported by GOAL. The 23-year-old defender, who has been sidelined since August due to a hamstring injury, seemed to hint at a possible recovery with his intriguing message.

In the post, James shared a picture of himself smiling during training, accompanied by the caption: “Against all odds.” This enigmatic message has sparked speculation among fans, raising hopes that the captain might be gearing up for a comeback, potentially in the upcoming game.

However, recent reports from Cobham, Chelsea's training ground, indicate that James was withdrawn from group sessions, casting doubts over his availability for the highly anticipated London derby against Arsenal. Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino had been optimistic about reintroducing James for the clash, but the recent setback might complicate his plans.

Regardless of James' availability, Pochettino will need to prepare his squad for the tough challenge posed by Arsenal, who are coming off a confidence-boosting 1-0 win against Manchester City. Fortunately for Chelsea, right-back Malo Gusto will be back in action after serving a suspension following his red card against Aston Villa.

What's next for Chelsea and Reece James?

As the anticipation builds for this crucial matchup, Chelsea fans remain hopeful for James' swift recovery, while the team gears up to face Arsenal and continue their pursuit of success in the league. Stay tuned for further updates on James' injury status and Chelsea's preparations for the upcoming clash.