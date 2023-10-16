Chelsea‘s anticipation for the debut of their young prodigy, Romeo Lavia, has hit a roadblock as the talented midfielder continues his recovery from an ankle injury, reported by GOAL. The 19-year-old, who arrived from Southampton in a notable £58 million transfer during the summer, has yet to grace the pitch for the Blues due to ligament damage sustained in training. Chelsea, prioritizing Lavia's long-term fitness, has taken a cautious approach, ensuring he fully recovers before making his highly-anticipated first appearance.

While initial reports suggested a late November return, the club is now considering a December debut for the Belgian sensation. Lavia, displaying his determination, has embarked on light rehabilitation in the training ground pool and can now walk unaided, albeit without the protective boot. Despite his progress, reintegration into the first-team squad remains a gradual process.

The anticipation surrounding Lavia's debut has only intensified due to his impressive performances for Southampton's youth team. Chelsea fans are eagerly waiting to witness the midfielder's skills and potential contributions to the squad. Mauricio Pochettino, Chelsea's manager, has refrained from setting a specific return date, heightening the intrigue surrounding Lavia's comeback.

In the meantime, Chelsea, who have faced a challenging start to the 2023-24 campaign, is gearing up for a crucial Premier League clash against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge. Although Romeo Lavia's absence is felt, his delayed debut only adds to the excitement, as fans eagerly await the moment the young Belgian maestro dons the iconic blue jersey. The extended wait, though frustrating, amplifies the eagerness among Chelsea faithful, who are confident that Lavia will make a significant impact once he steps onto the pitch.