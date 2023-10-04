Chelsea‘s Reece James has received a one-match suspension and a fine of £90,000 from the Football Association (FA) for using “abusive words” toward a match official, reported by GOAL. The incident occurred following Chelsea's 1-0 loss to Aston Villa in the Premier League last month.

James, who serves as Chelsea's captain, was found guilty of breaching FA Rule E3. An independent Regulatory Commission under the FA imposed the disciplinary measures on the England international defender.

A statement released by the FA reads, “Reece James has been given a one-game suspension and £90,000 fine for breaching FA Rule E3 at Chelsea's Premier League match against Aston Villa on Sunday 24 September. The defender admitted he used improper, insulting, and abusive words and behavior toward a match official in the tunnel after the final whistle. An independent Regulatory Commission imposed these sanctions following a hearing, and its written reasons for them will be published at the earliest opportunity.”

Despite being sidelined due to injury during the Aston Villa match, James confronted a match official in the tunnel after the game's conclusion, reportedly directing “improper and/or insulting and/or abusive words” toward the official. James has been recovering from a hamstring injury sustained in Chelsea's season opener against Liverpool, and his return date remains uncertain. However, he will be unavailable for Chelsea's next Premier League fixture against Burnley due to the suspension.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining respect and sportsmanship toward match officials in professional football, with the FA taking disciplinary action to uphold these values.