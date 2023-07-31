Paris Saint-Germain have been on the losing end of the football world recently. They had failed to win a UEFA Champions League with a legendary trio of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, and Neymar Jr. All of their stars ended up being disgruntled along with their fans. Some houses were invaded and players were jeered in their own home fields. This caused management to sell their star-studded core to other teams. However, the breeze is changing for the French team. Ousmane Dembele is on his way to the Luis Enrique-led PSG squad and only needs FC Barcelona's confirmation.

Ligue 1 gets another hometown hero as Dembele nears a contract agreement with PSG. The French superstar has given the green light and agreed to the transfer. It is likely to last for five years, per football insider Fabrizio Romano.

Paris Saint-Germain have agreed with Dembele's agent on the deal. FC Barcelona are set to receive a letter that discusses the transfer in the coming days. Confirmation from both teams would mean that Dembele will be headed back to his home league in France.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Furthermore, Luis Enrique is now starting to turn the tables around for PSG. They are likely to have a strong squad even if Lionel Messi moved to Inter Miami. A potential deal with Real Madrid or Saudi also approaches Kylian Mbappe, which will take a lot of firepower out of the Ligue 1 team.

Will Ousmane Dembele lead PSG to a UCL trophy that his French teammate could not covet despite a long stint?