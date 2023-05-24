Chelsea are keeping tabs on Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic and could offer defender Kalidou Koulibaly as part of the deal. The Blues have been frustrated with the lack of goals this season and see the Serbian striker as a solution to their goalscoring problems.

According to the report from calciomercatoweb.com, Chelsea will give an exit route to Koulibaly in the summer as they plot a player plus cash offer to land the Serbian International. It has been said that Chelsea will give €50 million in cash alongside the former Napoli defender to sign Vlahovic.

Chelsea have added numerous players in the last couple of windows. However, they haven’t addressed their goalscoring problems. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is on course to leave Stamford Bridge at the end of this season. Moreover, Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, and Romelu Lukaku are linked with moves away from the 2021 Champions League winners.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Although Vlahovic has had problems of his own in Serie A, he has consistently been rated as a forward with immense potential. The former Fiorentina man has scored 14 goals across all competitions for the Turin-based club this season. Moreover, he has the physical and technical attributes to be a hit in the English top flight.

Chelsea are set to announce Mauricio Pochettino as their new Tottenham manager. The former Tottenham Hotspur manager has always had the habit of nurturing young strikers. He nurtured Harry Kane and Son Heung Min during his time with Spurs. Both have created one of the best duos in the Premier League.