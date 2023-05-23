Chelsea‘s search for a new striker may take an alternate route as Juventus categorically state that Dusan Vlahovic is not available for transfer, turning down a substantial €80 million bid from the Premier League club, reported by goal.com.

The Blues have reportedly identified Serbian striker Vlahovic, aged 23, as a prime target, but Juventus remains firm in their stance of retaining the powerful forward. Despite facing a 10-point penalty in Serie A that will deprive them of Champions League qualification, Juventus is resolute in holding onto Vlahovic, who has scored 23 goals in 63 appearances for the Italian giants.

Francesco Calvo, Juve’s chief football officer, addressed the ongoing transfer speculation surrounding Vlahovic, stating, “Rumors are not something we can control, but the transfer market hasn’t even opened yet. Dusan is not for sale. We are satisfied with the effort he puts in, although everyone in life can do better.”

Currently sitting seventh in the Serie A table, Juventus has two more matches left this season before they shift their focus to the upcoming transfer window. They are prepared to fend off potential suitors, including Chelsea, to retain their valuable assets.

Calvo also affirmed the future of Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri, who has faced criticism during this campaign prior to the team’s points deduction. Calvo stated, “There are no doubts, Massimiliano Allegri will be our coach next season. We’re building our future together with him. We have unconditional trust in Allegri.”

As Chelsea’s pursuit of Vlahovic faces a significant hurdle, the London club may need to explore alternative options in their quest for a new No.9 to bolster their attacking options. The upcoming transfer window promises to be an intriguing period, with various clubs vying to secure the services of their desired targets.