Chelsea is in serious need of a proven No. 9 who can come in this summer and score goals on a consistent basis. That’s exactly why Juventus frontman Dusan Vlahovic has crept onto their radar in recent weeks, but it appears the club is not the least bit interested in selling the Serb.

Juve CEO Francesco Calvo recently said they plan to keep Vlahovic for the foreseeable future.

Via Fabrizio Romano:

“I can say that Dušan Vlahović is NOT for sale. We’re so happy of his committment, we trust him for the future.”

It’s important to note that it’s just concrete interest at this point but knowing Chelsea, it wouldn’t be long until they submit a bid. Even though Romelu Lukaku is scheduled to come back to Stamford Bridge after his Inter Milan loan spell concludes, he’s not exactly seen as the answer to their goal-scoring woes.

Vlahovic has netted 10 times for the Old Lady this term in 26 Serie A appearances. The Serbia international has dealt with injuries, though. He’s under contract in Turin until 2026, which means it will take quite the offer for Juventus to even consider selling him.

Although Fabrizio said Chelsea hasn’t made an offer yet, Julien Laurens of ESPN actually reported a couple of days ago that the Blues submitted an €80 million bid. Take it for what you will. If true, it was evidently rejected.

In other Juventus news, their European hopes were shattered on Monday after they were deducted another 10 points due to the capital gains scandal. That drops them back into seventh place in the table.