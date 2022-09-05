Former Chelsea star making shock return to Premier League with Wolves

A familiar face to Chelsea supporters will be returning to the Premier League this week as ex-Blues striker Diego Costa is set to undergo a medical with Wolves on Tuesday ahead of a shocking move, per Fabrizio Romano:

Diego Costa’s contract with Wolves would be valid until June 2023 — he will be in England to undergo medical tests on Tuesday. 🟠🛩 #WWFC Decision on free transfer to be made in 24/48h. pic.twitter.com/x7BdxZjH1O — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 5, 2022

This comes as a massive surprise. Costa hasn’t played competitively since January when he left Brazilian outfit Atletico Mineiro when the two sides mutually decided to part ways after he made just 19 appearances. The Spaniard is best known for his time at Chelsea, winning two EPL titles in three seasons while serving as their most clinical finisher.

Costa bagged 52 goals in 89 league appearances for the Blues and had two campaigns where he netted 20 times. He’s struggled to find that form since leaving Stamford Bridge for Atletico Madrid in 2017, though. Costa failed to register more than five goals in a single season for Diego Simeone’s men.

Wolves are making this move following an unfortunate Sasa Kalajdzic injury in his debut for the club over the weekend, who they just recently signed from Stuttgart. He felt pain in his ACL and will have further testing done.

It’s unlikely Costa can be the same player from his Chelsea days again, but Wolves clearly believe he will give them more depth in the final third. But, it’s a bit of a nostalgic feeling for Blues fans to see Diego Costa in England again. It won’t be too long until he faces his former team either, as Wolverhampton lock horns with Chelsea on October 8th at none other than Stamford Bridge.