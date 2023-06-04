Morocco superstar Hakim Ziyech's nightmare tenure at Chelsea could be over. The left-footed winger joined Stamford Bridge in 2020 but has struggled to find a consistent place in the first 11. Now, it is reported that he could be offered a route out of Chelsea.

According to the reports from Football Insider, the French giants have rekindled their interest in Ziyech this window. However, the Blues are demanding £30 million for his signature. PSG tried to sign him in the last few hours of the winter transfer window, but the move collapsed.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Dean Jones from the Football Insider said, “It's all going to depend on the market for him because he isn't a cheap player. That will be one of Chelsea's big problems in this transfer window. It's not about deciding that they want to get rid of people, and it's getting people to take them.”

Ziyech has two years left on his contract with Chelsea, worth £100,000 per week. Despite the disappointment in the winter transfer window, PSG are keen on bringing him to the French capital. It is also reported that newly appointed Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino doesn't fancy him in his starting plans for next season.

The difference between Ziyech in Morocco and Chelsea colors is astounding. The former Ajax man had a great World Cup campaign, ensuring Morocco became the first African side to reach the semi-finals. However, he has failed to create such moments in his domestic team.

Since his move to Chelsea, Ziyech has worked with Frank Lampard, Thomas Tuchel, and Graham Potter. However, none of those managers have identified him as a critical player for their starting model. Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said after the 4-1 win over Chelsea, “A player like him [Ziyech] should be on the pitch in these games.”