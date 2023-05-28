Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has refused to disclose his chat with Hakim Ziyech at the end of the Premier League game against Chelsea. The Red Devils beat their rivals 4-1 at Old Trafford to secure their spot in next season’s Champions League. However, some incidents after the game could fuel some transfer speculations.

According to the reports from Daily Mail, ten Hag said about Ziyech, “That is between Hakim and me. We have experienced a lot together, beautiful things. There is a bond for life.”

Chelsea fans, who were already frustrated by their side’s abysmal display at Old Trafford, had exemptions to ten Hag speaking with their player after the game. The Dutchman was the manager of Ziyech during their time at Ajax.

The left-footed attacking midfielder also exchanged shirts with Manchester United defender Tyrel Malacia before heading down the tunnel. The 30-year-old had a fantastic World Cup campaign with Morocco, as the African country reached the semifinal. Ten Hag further said, “He has to play every week. A footballer like that, in the prime of his life, must be on the pitch.”

Ziyech was one of the standout players in ten Hag’s 2019 Ajax team, as the Dutch giants won the Eredivisie and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League. However, since he moved to Chelsea in 2020, the Morocco international has struggled to get a constant run of minutes.

The left-footed midfielder almost joined PSG in the January transfer window, but the move fell through. Now, he is one of the likely players to leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.