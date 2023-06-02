Chelsea have emerged as the favourite to sign Barcelona winger Raphinha this summer. New manager Mauricio Pochettino likes the profile of the player and will be keen on making him his first transfer at Stamford Bridge.

According to the reports from Sports Witness, Chelsea have joined the competition for the signature of Brazil International. The former Leeds man could be on his way out of Camp Nou as Barcelona try to balance their financial books.

Raphinha has shown flashes of brilliance throughout this season but hasn’t shown the consistency he had at Elland Road in the Premier League. Probably, the English competition is his favourite habitat.

Chelsea are in for a major overhaul this summer. Although they are linked with transfers, owner Todd Boehly has said that his first priority is to reduce the wage bill before working on additions. Hence, we have seen the likes of Mason Mount getting linked with Manchester United and Mateo Kovacic as the potential suiter for Manchester City.

However, Pochettino will not just be satisfied to see the exodus at Stamford Bridge. He needs new players of his own, and it seems like Raphinha ticks all the boxes for him. The Brazilian was fantastic during his time at Leeds United. His absence was felt at Elland Road, as they got relegated this season.

Considering Barcelona has their own financial problems, they wouldn’t mind considering the possibility of Raphinha joining Chelsea this summer. After all, they are working on a potential reunion with club legend Lionel Messi. The Catalans have already confirmed the departures of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba at the end of the season.