Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has discussed the everlasting stand-off between out-of-favor striker Romelu Lukaku and the club. The Belgian striker is back at Stamford Bridge after his loan at Inter Milan last season but is unable to secure a move elsewhere.

Speaking to the media before the Premier League game against West Ham United, Pochettino said, “Romelu Lukaku's situation was clear before I arrived between the club and the player. For us, there’s nothing to do”.

“It’s not only one side. It’s two sides. It’s two sides to try to find the best solution. You cannot put it only on the club”.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

We can safely assume that Pochettino isn't happy with Chelsea and Lukaku with the handling of this saga. The former Manchester United man cost £97.5m from Inter Milan in 2021 but fell out of favor with then-Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel. After just one season at Stamford Bridge, he was loaned back to Inter Milan.

Back at Nerazzurri, he secured Inter Milan to their first Coppa Italia title and the Champions League final. However, inconsistencies and injuries hampered his return to the Italian giants. The Belgian striker was mocked heavily for his performance in the Champions League final against Manchester City, where he missed clear-cut chances to draw Inter Milan level. After his return to Chelsea, he has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, but that move never materialized.

Regardless of who the guilty party is, Chelsea would eventually pay the consequences. With so many players joining the club over the course of the last 12 months, they could be subjected to Financial Fairplay (FFP) regulations.