Romelu Lukaku is back at Chelsea after a season-long loan spell at Inter Milan, but the Blues have made it crystal clear that keeping the Belgian is not an option. They want to sell him and cut their losses ASAP. However, it doesn't appear the club is close to doing so.

Per Sky Sports, Lukaku is currently at Cobham training while the rest of the first team continues their US tour. And while Juventus is ready to strike a deal for around €40 million, they first need to offload either Dusan Vlahovic, Federico Chiesa, or Moise Kean, who are all currently with the Juve squad on their US tour as well.

For Chelsea, it's a matter of just moving on. They bought Lukaku for a mind-boggling club record fee of €113 million in the summer of 2021 from Inter, hoping he would be the answer to their No. 9 woes. Unfortunately, that wasn't the case and now, Mauricio Pochettino has no desire to include him in their plans.

The Nerazzurri were actually keen on taking Lukaku on loan again, but the Blues are adamant about getting rid of him altogether. Although Inter continued to negotiate with the Premier League giants, they were left furious recently after finding out the player's representatives had contact with Juve, their Serie A rival. That resulted in them throwing the towel in on bringing back Lukaku.

Al Hilal is worth mentioning as well, but Romelu Lukaku wants to stay in Europe and continue to compete for trophies. The worst-case scenario for Chelsea is sending Lukaku on loan to Juventus, but his value will likely decline after another season unless he can wreak havoc in Turin.