Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the former manager of Manchester United, recently opened up about the bittersweet ending to Cristiano Ronaldo‘s second stint at Old Trafford, reported by GOAL. Solskjaer, the architect behind Ronaldo's return from Juventus, expressed a mix of nostalgia and regret as he witnessed the culmination of the legendary forward's journey with the club.

Ronaldo's sensational comeback in the summer of 2021 fueled excitement among fans, especially after his spectacular two-goal performance against Newcastle. However, the initial euphoria gave way to a challenging period, leading to Solskjaer's dismissal following a disappointing loss to Watford in November.

Despite the subsequent managerial changes and Ronaldo's falling out of favor under Erik ten Hag, Solskjaer defended the decision to bring back the Portuguese superstar. He reminisced about the electric atmosphere at Old Trafford during Ronaldo's first match against Newcastle, emphasizing the positive impact of the footballing icon's return.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer acknowledged the complexities that unfolded after his departure, describing it as a “sad” turn of events when observed from an outsider's perspective. Ronaldo's departure from Manchester United marked a surprising move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr. In the Middle East, Ronaldo has not only maintained his prolific goal-scoring form, with an impressive tally of 30 goals across all competitions this season but has also triggered an influx of top European talent to the region, contributing to the changing landscape of football in the Middle East.

The former Manchester United striker underscored the importance of creating enduring memories and affirmed that, despite the subsequent challenges, the decision to welcome Ronaldo back to Old Trafford was justified at that specific moment. Cristiano Ronaldo's post-United journey continues to be a remarkable chapter, influencing football on a global scale.