Chelsea aiming for Carabao Cup final triumph have received a potential boost as star defender Reece James inches closer to making a return to action, reported by GOAL. The English full-back has been on the sidelines since December due to a lingering hamstring injury, limiting him to just nine appearances in a season marred by fitness setbacks. However, as the Blues prepare for a showdown against Liverpool on February 25, James has hinted at his imminent comeback with a recent Instagram post.

Chelsea has grappled with an injury crisis throughout the campaign, with key players like Christopher Nkunku, Romeo Lavia, and experienced full-back Ben Chilwell facing spells on the sidelines. James' extended absence, primarily due to recurrent hamstring troubles, has raised concerns at Stamford Bridge. The 24-year-old had also endured a significant period of non-action last season due to issues with both his hamstring and knee.

The return of Reece James could be a pivotal moment for manager Mauricio Pochettino and the Chelsea faithful, offering defensive stability and attacking prowess. However, given the recurrent nature of his hamstring problems, there is a cautious optimism surrounding his comeback. Chelsea supporters will be hoping that James' return signals the end of his injury woes, as any further setbacks could raise doubts about his long-term future in the sport.

While James gears up for a potential return, Chelsea can find comfort in the presence of Malo Gasto, a reliable backup who has proven his worth as an unsung hero amidst the club's significant investments under the ownership of Todd Boehly. As the Carabao Cup final approaches, Chelsea fans will be eagerly anticipating the return of one of their key defensive assets in Reece James.