Chelsea‘s newest signing, Kendry Paez, has spoken out about the comparisons being drawn between him and Lionel Messi, reported by goal.com. He also revealed his excitement to work with a particular player at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues recently completed the signing of the highly regarded attacking midfielder from Ecuadorian club Independiente del Valle in a deal worth up to €20 million. However, due to age restrictions, Paez will not be able to join the Premier League side until he turns 18 in 2025. Despite his young age, Paez has already caught the attention of many in South America, with some comparing his playing style to that of Lionel Messi. However, the talented teenager is quick to dismiss such comparisons and prefers to forge his own path.

“I’m Kendry, I’m going to give the name to Ecuador. I’m going to continue being me, I don’t want to be compared to Messi. He’s very special, he’s the best,” Paez stated during an interview with ESPN SportsCenter. “I’m 16 years old, they cannot compare me with him because I’m in a process. I have things to improve and gain a lot of experience. Later, with time, perhaps with what I win, maybe with Kendry Paez, the Ecuadorian. It’s me and no one else.”

Paez is fully aware of the two years that lie ahead before he can join Chelsea but remains committed to honing his skills and making the most of his time at Independiente. Although he was unable to join Ecuador's senior squad for recent friendlies due to visa issues, Paez will soon return to action for Independiente against El Nacional in the LigaPro on June 17.