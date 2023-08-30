In a surprising turn of events, Chelsea is gearing up for a late transfer window swoop for Manchester City‘s promising young forward, Cole Palmer, reported by goal.com. With the transfer deadline looming on Friday, the Blues are said to be considering the acquisition of Palmer to bolster Mauricio Pochettino's squad.

Chelsea has been remarkably active in this summer's transfer window, securing the services of 10 new players, including the likes of Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson to reinforce their forward line. However, Pochettino seems keen to further enhance his attacking options with the addition of Cole Palmer.

At just 21 years of age, Palmer has already made 41 senior appearances for the reigning treble champions Manchester City. However, his playing time has primarily come off the bench, with only 13 of those appearances being starts. Despite his limited starts, Palmer has managed to notch six goals for the club.

Currently situated behind established names like Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez in Manchester City's pecking order, Palmer's potential move to Chelsea could offer him more consistent playing time and a chance to further develop his talents.

However, the uncertainty remains whether Manchester City is willing to part ways with the young talent. The Etihad Stadium has already witnessed several departures this summer, including the likes of Riyad Mahrez, Mateo Kovacic, and Aymeric Laporte.

As the transfer deadline inches closer, all eyes are on Chelsea to see whether their interest in Palmer will translate into a formal bid. With time running out, the club's fans, as well as football enthusiasts around the world, will be eager to witness the outcome of this intriguing potential move.