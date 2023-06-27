United States men’s national team star Christian Pulisic is eyeing a move to AC Milan as his future at Chelsea remains in doubt. Fabrizio Romano reports that the two clubs are negotiating a price for Pulisic but Milan does not want to pay the $27 million price that Chelsea is asking for.

Pulisic played sparingly for Chelsea last season, failing to top 1,000 minutes in all competitions for the first time since making his first-team debut with Borussia Dortmund in 2016. He made 30 total appearances for Chelsea last season, scoring one goal and adding two assists in all competitions.

If Pulisic has played his last game for Chelsea, he finishes his Blues career with 26 goals and 21 assists in 145 appearances. He became the first American-born player to play in the Champions League Final, playing 24 minutes in Chelsea's win over Manchester City in 2021.

His departure would be the latest in a max exodus of players for the Blues this summer as they look to clear out the squad and revamp for next season after their worst Premier League season since 1993-94. The Blues earlier on Tuesday reached an agreement with Milan for the transfer of midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Christian Pulisic dealt with a multitude of injuries during his time at Chelsea but showed flashes of brilliance when he was healthy and given the chance to play. His scarce play this season did not impact his abilities to be an effective player for the USMNT, as he helped lead the Americans to the knockout stages of the 2022 World Cup and to a second-straight CONCACAF Nations League title.