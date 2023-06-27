Manchester United and Chelsea will be coming to a resolution over the transfer of Mason Mount soon.

United have been looking to sign the England midfielder for some time, but have seen a number of bids rejected by the Blues.

The most recent offer was worth £55 million late last week only for it to get rejected with a counter offer of £58 million + £7 million in add-ons. Chelsea had offered to meet in person to resolve the matter at the time and that appears to be what's next in this saga.

According to football insider Fabrizio Romano, both Chelsea and Manchester United are preparing for direct contact this week to make a final decision on the Mount transfer.

Romano adds that club talks will take place in the next 24 to 48 hours to determine how to proceed. United's £55 million offer still stands at the time of writing.

Mount is widely expected to leave Stamford Bridge this season after falling out of favor with the hierarchy. The 24-year-old has a year left on his current Chelsea deal and so, it makes plenty of sense to cash in on him while the Blues still can.

Liverpool have also shown interest in Mount, however, United appear to want his signature the most and according to reports, Old Trafford is the destination he'd like to go to as well.

That said, £55 million is a lot of money for a player that is surplus to requirements and has a year left on his deal. Chelsea would be wise to accept it or risk having United turn their attention elsewhere.