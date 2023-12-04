Benedict coach Chennis Berry has been offered the head coaching job at South Carolina State University per a report by HBCU Gameday.

South Carolina State has made it clear that they want Chennis Berry as their next head football coach. Per a report by Steven J. Gaither of HBCU Gameday, the Bulldogs have sent an offer to Berry last week. Ironically, Berry was seen at South Carolina State with Buddy Pough last week at Dawson Stadium, per a picture taken by WCIV’s Scott Eisbirg.

Berry is a hot commodity in the HBCU community. He’s also said to been linked to FCS positions at Southern and Texas Southern following the ouster of their respective coaches.

Berry has built a perennial winner at Benedict College, going undefeated for the past two seasons and winning the SIAC Championship in 2022 & 2023. His teams were ranked first in NCAA Super Region ll and received a bye in the fist round of the Division ll Playoffs.

Before assuming the position as head coach at Benedict in 2020, he served as the assistant head coach as well as the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach from 2013-2019. He also had various positions at Morris Brown, Kentucky State, Fort Valley State, North Carolina A&T, Howard and Morgan State. Berry is a graduate of Savannah State, playing for the Tigers as an Offensive Lineman in the 1990s.

If Berry assumes the position at South Carolina State, he brings a wealth of experience in defense and player development. Benedict was the #1 ranked defense in Division II, only allowing 8 points per game. Benedict had a ferocious pass rush that overwhelmed opposing offenses and powered them to dominance in the SIAC.