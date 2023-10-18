Chet Holmgren's net worth in 2023 is $4 million. The NBA rookie has been known in basketball circles since he was a sophomore in high school. Let's look at Chet Holmgren's net worth in 2023.

Chet Holmgren's net worth in 2023 (estimate): $4 million

Chet Holmgren's net worth in 2023 sits at about $4 million. This is according to CAKnowledge.

Holmgren was born in Minneapolis. He grew up being taught basketball by his father, who was a college player. Being under the tutelage of his father wasn't the only advantage that Holmgren would have. In sixth grade, he began attending Minnehaha Academy, a private school in Minneapolis. At the time, Holmgren was 6-foot-2 in the sixth grade, playing alongside Jalen Suggs. By the time he reached the ninth grade, he had grown to 6-foot-9.

Chet Holmgren's high school career

Holmgren didn't get much playing time in his freshman season, averaging 6.2 points and 3.0 rebounds per game. His basketball career took off in his sophomore season when he averaged 18.6 points and 11.0 rebounds per game to lead his team to the state title. He began to gain momentum at the AAU level, winning MVP at the Under Armour Association tournament.

He was then one of the highest-ranked players in the 2021 class, and NCAA Division I schools began taking note. Holmgren had even more acclaim when he played against Bronny James and Sierra Canyon on ESPN in his junior year. Holmgren had nine points, 10 rebounds, and 12 blocks.

As a senior, Holmgren's high school team moved up to Class 3A and won another state title, Holmgren's third in four years. He averaged 21.0 points and 12.3 rebounds per game. He was Mr. Basketball USA, Gatorade National Player of the Year, Naismith Prep Player of the Year, Morgan Wooten National Player of the Year, McDonald's All-American, and Minnesota Mr. Basketball.

Holmgren entered his junior season with close to 30 scholarship offers from college basketball programs. Former No. 1 player in the class Jonathan Kuminga reclassified to 2020, paving the way for Holmgren to be the new No. 1. On April 19, 2021, Holmgren announced his commitment to Gonzaga.

Holmgren also represented the USA at the 2021 FIBA Under-19 Basketball World Cup in Latvia. He had 11.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 2.7 blocks per game, earning tournament MVP honors.

Chet Holmgren's college career

Holmgren became the first player in 25 years to record at least 10 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, and five blocks in his NCAA debut. In Gonzaga's opening win against Dixie State, Holmgren had 14 points, 13 rebounds, seven blocks, and six assists.

Holmgren was the West Coast Conference Defensive Player and Newcomer of the Year. He averaged 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 3.7 blocks per game. Holmgren was able to show he could perform on the biggest stage when he recorded 19 points, 17 rebounds, seven blocks, and five assists in Gonzaga's NCAA Tournament opening win against Georgia State. Holmgren decided to forego his remaining eligibility and declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.

Chet Holmgren is drafted by the Thunder

Story on the Thunder selecting Chet Holmgren with the No. 2 pick in the NBA Draft: https://t.co/fxiH1OpZlE — Joe Mussatto (@joe_mussatto) June 24, 2022

The Oklahoma City Thunder chose Holmgren with the second overall pick in the 2022 draft. Holmgren was the highest-drafted pick ever from Minnesota. He joined the Thunder's Summer League roster and immediately put up 23 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and six blocks. This mark broke the record for most blocks in a single Summer League game. Holmgren signed a four-year, $44.9 million contract that is fully guaranteed.

The team had high hopes for Holmgren's rookie season in 2022-23, but Holmgren suffered a Lisfranc injury in his foot in a Pro-am game. The injury kept him out for the entirety of the 2022-23 season. Holmgren will now enter the league as a rookie, squaring off against Victor Wembanyama to see who will be the newest face of the NBA.

Chet Holmgren endorsement opportunities

Holmgren has had a suite of promotional endorsements since entering the league. The brands Philips Norelco, Ethika, Google Pixel, and Neiman Marcus all have partnerships with Holmgren. While in school, Topps also had the biggest NIL deal with Holmgren to-date, getting into the digital trading card game.

Holmgren is just beginning his professional career, and if he stays on the same trajectory, he will make generational wealth by the time he's done. Was Chet Holmgren's net worth in 2023 a surprise?