The Chicago Bears spent their fourth round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft on running back Roschon Johnson out of Texas. Albeit being behind Bijan Robinson at Texas, ESPN analyst Todd McShay believes the Bears are getting just as much of an asset in Johnson, reports Daniel Greenberg of Chicago Sports Updates.

“Roschon Johnson is never going to be a star but he’s a great role player. An outstanding leader. You are a player with a star on the team in Bijan Robinson and the true leader of that team was Roschon.”

Bears fans will be thrilled to hear that they are getting a caliber leader like Johnson to add to their backfield. When the Bears landed Johnson in the fourth round, there was quite the chatter across NFL social media about how much of a steal it was for Chicago.

Johnson leaves Texas for Chicago and a crowded backfield that will be expected to run the ball early and often. Notwithstanding the rushing prowess of quarterback Justin Fields, the Bears have solid running back options in Khalil Herbert, D’Onta Foreman, and Travis Homer. However, Johnson will most likely be relied upon heavily in the passing game.

At Texas, Johnson displayed very strong pass-blocking abilities, a key asset for a Bears offense that struggled throwing the ball last year. Fields will be expected to level up as a passer this season, and solid protection for the third-year quarterback will be imperative.

Nonetheless, a big season lies ahead for the Chicago Bears amid an emerging rebuild, and Roschon Johnson hopes to be a big part of an exciting, young Bears offense.