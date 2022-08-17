The Chicago Bears opened up their preseason slate with a 19-14 win over the Kansas City Chiefs at home on Saturday and will next face the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, so it’s time to make some bold predictions for that contest.

Chicago put together a solid preseason opener by rushing for 137 yards and holding Kansas City to just 3.3 yards per play. It may have just been a preseason game, but head coach Matt Eberflus beginning his career with a win is a big confidence-booster.

Since then, the Bears have made some slight tweaks to their roster. They waived a handful of players, including some who played on Saturday, to get under the 85-man limit on Tuesday. They also signed two undrafted free agents to help shore up their depth.

The saga surrounding star linebacker Roquan Smith is still hanging over the franchise. Following his trade request last week, Smith will travel with the team to Seattle on Thursday. However, he still won’t play in the game, just like he sat out against the Chiefs.

The Bears are still rounding into form and have plenty of roster moves to make before the regular season. Still, Thursday’s matchup is important for players who are still developing or competing for a roster spot. With the matchup just around the corner, here are some bold predictions for what could happen when the Bears face the Seahawks on Thursday.

Chicago Bears Preseason Week 2 Predictions

4. The Bears get at least four sacks

One key to Chicago’s victory over Kansas City on Saturday was a strong pass rush. The Bears’ defense notched four sacks on the game for 34 yards lost. Trevon Coley led the way with two sacks, while Dominique Robinson and Micah Dew-Treadway had one each.

The Bears should easily match their total from last week in their game against the Seahawks. According to Pro Football Focus, Kansas City had one of the league’s better offensive lines last season while Seattle’s was below average. Two of the Seahawks’ starting linemen, Gabe Jackson and Jake Curhan, are on the injury report and may not play Thursday.

Granted, this is a preseason game and most starters won’t play much, if at all. However, the lack of starters applies to both teams, and the Bears’ backup defense should outperform the Seahawks’ backup offensive line. If star pass rusher Robert Quinn plays at all in this game, look for him to get a sack or two of his own as well.

3. Dante Pettis scores a touchdown

Chicago has Pettis as the fifth receiver on the depth chart, but he could end up higher due to injuries. Byron Pringle and Velus Jones Jr. are both questionable for Thursday’s game. If one or both of them can’t go, Pettis would see a much bigger role against the Seahawks.

Pettis had just one reception last week against Kansas City. However, that one reception went for 25 yards, placing him third on the team in receiving. With him possibly getting more targets against Seattle, he could be in for a big game.

Pettis showed great promise in his rookie season, but fell off quickly. With San Francisco in 2018, the former Washington Husky racked up 467 yards and five scores while averaging 17.3 yards per catch. Since then, he has struggled to recapture that form and is now on his third NFL team.

His roster spot with the Bears isn’t guaranteed, but a strong showing with a greater role would certainly help his case.

2. Trevor Siemian performs well again

Siemian has been a journeyman quarterback throughout his career. He began his career with the Denver Broncos but has since bounced around to the New York Jets, New Orleans Saints and now the Bears. He definitely won’t be the regular starter, but should get a good amount of snaps in the preseason while the Bears preserve Justin Fields for the regular season.

Siemian took the majority of snaps against the Chiefs and performed well. He completed just seven of his 13 pass attempts, but he threw for 89 yards and two touchdowns. His passer rating of 115.1 was second in the game behind only Patrick Mahomes.

The former seventh-round pick should see most of the snaps again on Thursday. Against a not-great Seahawks defense, Siemian should keep up his solid performance once again.

1. The Bears upset the Seahawks

According to FanDuel, Seattle is a 3.5-point favorite over Chicago ahead of this matchup. The Bears just upset the Chiefs, who were 1.5-point favorites entering Saturday’s game, and they could pull another upset against the Seahawks.

Seattle is coming off a last-second loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday. Returning home and having the 12th Man behind them could help the Seahawks rebound with a win.

However, the Bears have momentum coming off a big win, and they’ll ride that momentum into Seattle against a Seahawks team that won’t have Drew Lock available because of COVID-19. Chicago should do just enough to earn a hard-fought win on Thursday night.