Seahawks’ Drew Lock tests positive for Covid-19, out vs. Bears

It’s been a rollercoaster of a Tuesday for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock.

The former Denver Broncos signal-caller started the day as the Seahawks’ QB1 in practice after seemingly unseating Geno Smith as the franchise’s starter, and ultimately was named the starter for Seattle’s Week 2 preseason game against the Chicago Bears. And now his day concludes with testing positive for Covid-19, according to the Seahawks’ PR team.

With Lock testing positive, he will miss his scheduled start on Thursday against Justin Fields and the Bears. Geno Smith, who until today, was taking the majority of first-team reps in Seahawks practice will get the start instead.

This is an incredibly unfortunate turn of events for Lock, who was finally getting the chance to beat out Smith for the Seahawks’ starting passer spot. With Lock forced out, it’s even more likely that Smith will be the team’s starter in Week 1 of the 2022 regular season against Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos.

This is also the latest injury blow to Seattle. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll also announced on Tuesday that rookie second-round pick Ken Walker III is dealing with a hernia issue that could potentially sideline him for Week 1 and beyond.

Lock was acquired as part of the Wilson trade this offseason. The former second-round pick out of Missouri played three seasons in Denver, going 8-13 in his 21 starts while tallying 25 touchdown passes and 20 interceptions in his career.

Hopefully, Lock will return shortly and he wasn’t able to infect other members of the Seahawks’ QB room and roster.