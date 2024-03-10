The Chicago Bears are signing All-Pro safety Kevin Byard to a two-year contract worth a base of $15 million, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
After being traded from the Tennessee Titans to the Philadelphia Eagles last season, Kevin Byard was released from Philadelphia. He established himself as one of the best safeties in the league with the Titans, although he is 30 years old now and likely not at his peak form. Byard can still contribute, as he did with the Eagles last season. Still, the Bears have a lot of flexibility, and Byard brings a quality veteran presence on the back end.
The Bears' defense played a lot better as the season went along, much like the team as a whole. Now, the team is getting another weapon in the secondary after locking in cornerback Jaylon Johnson to a long-term contract. While there is likely change coming on the offensive side of the ball, the Bears will try to build on the defensive squad they have built with Jaylon Johnson and Byard now added to the fold.
Chicago holds the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, and they are in all likelihood going to select quarterback Caleb Williams and trading Justin Fields. Given the hype surrounding Caleb Williams, he will be expected to hit the ground running, especially if some additions are made on the offensive side, whether that be another receiver or an offensive lineman.
For now, the Bears will be happy that they added a veteran safety like Byard to their roster.