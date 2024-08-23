Despite the Kansas City Chiefs beating the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl, the Chiefs had some shortcomings in their wide receiver room for most of last season. The Chiefs had the most dropped passes in the regular season, leading with 44, but luckily they were able to overcome. Kadarius Toney had a few of those dropped passes that many remember, and one even turned into an interception for the other team.

In training camp, head coach Andy Reid tried something new with Toney, giving him snaps at running back because of the production he had at the position last year. That might be the only way that Toney earns a roster spot with the team this year, but Reid reiterated after their final preseason game the team knows what can bring on the field.

“We went through last year with him, so we kind of know who he is,” Reid said. “He's a talented kid and he's in a battle to make the team, but we never question the talent there at all, so it's just him staying healthy was the main thing.”

Toney was able to stay healthy, but it's not certain if that'll be enough to keep him on the 53-man roster when it's all said and done.

Will Kadarius Toney make the Chiefs' final roster?

Kadarius Toney has had some ups and downs with the Kansas City Chiefs, but most people only will remember the lowlights. He had a big touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, but in the following Super Bowl, he was a healthy scratch.

During training camp, head coach Andy Reid kept it plain and simple when talking about what Toney needed to do to make the team this year.

“There's a ton of competition and you need to be on your game with that,” Reid said.

Reid wasn't lying when he said there's a ton of competition because the wide receiver room is loaded with talent. This offseason, the Chiefs signed Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and drafted Xavier Worthy, two receivers who are strictly known for their speed. Mecole Hardman and Skyy Moore were already bound to get a lot of playing time this season as well, which leaves Toney on the outside looking in.

That's probably why Reid moved Toney to running back, but he'll be battling a lot of competition there as well. Isiah Pacheco will be the main back on the field, and Clyde Edwards-Helaire may be the backup, but he's been dealing with an illness that has kept him out of some parts of training camp.

Right now, it's uncertain what the future holds for Toney, but hopefully, he can find his way on the team or somewhere else where he can get the opportunity to play.